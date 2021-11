Viveca Morris is executive director of the Law, Ethics and Animals Program at Yale Law School. President Joe Biden made a bid for global leadership on climate change action by launching the first international agreement to reduce planet-warming methane pollution at this month’s U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. Days later, the White House unveiled the details of its plan to reduce U.S. methane emissions, calling it a “whole-of-government initiative that uses all available tools,” including “commonsense regulations,” to reduce methane emissions “from all major sources.”

