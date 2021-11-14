Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, KISS And Korn To Headline Rockville 2022

For this week’s cover story, Marko DeSantis put down his guitar and picked up the laptop to profile his longtime friend Chris Shiflett, the Santa Barbara–raised member of the Foo Fighters who was just inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Today, DeSantis lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two kids, teaching music business and songwriting while also working on a retrospective 20th anniversary edition of Sugarcult’s debut, Start Static; a Bad Astronaut vinyl box set; and an upcoming collection of long-lost recordings by his ‘90s band Popsicko.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO