Lu Dort nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week

For the first time in his career, Oklahoma City Thunder wing Lu Dort reached the 20-point mark in three straight games.

His effort on both ends of the court, capped by a game-winning steal and layup against the Sacramento Kings, earned him a nomination for the Western Conference Player of the Week award (Nov. 8-14).

In those three games, Dort averaged 23.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 59.5% from the field and 33.3% from 3. He was instrumental in the Thunder’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, a game in which he scored 27 points, and clinched the victory over the Sacramento Kings with his play at both ends.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry won the award. He averaged 34.8 points, 7.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game while leading his team to a 3-1 record over the week.

Other nominees were Los Angeles Lakers big Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks wing Luka Doncic, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and former Oklahoma City Thunder players Paul George and Chris Paul, who play for the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, respectively.

Kevin Durant was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He averaged 32.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting a whopping 62.9% from the field. Behind him, the Nets went 3-1, including a win over the Thunder.