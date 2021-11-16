ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Hunter carries UNC Greensboro over Coppin State 55-48

By Automated Insights
Derrick
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter recorded 10 points and 10...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
Basketball
Greensboro, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
NBC News

Biden says he is 'considering' diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Asked by reporters about the possibility of the boycott during an Oval Office meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, Biden responded that it was "something we are considering."
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy