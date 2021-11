According to the man himself, just making the National Hockey League would have been enough. Growing up as a young fan in St. Albert, Jarome Iginla didn’t fit the traditional mold of a what a hockey player was. Heck, he didn’t even have a jersey or socks when he showed up to his first try-out. But decades later, he has firmly established a legacy for himself as one of the game’s best competitors, most inspirational figures, and best people.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO