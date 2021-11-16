ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman: What Happened to Kyle Beach in 2010 Was 'Unacceptable'

Cover picture for the articleNHL Commissioner Gary Bettman took a moment during Monday's Hockey Hall of Fame ceremony to reflect on Kyle Beach and the...

chatsports.com

Is it time for Gary Bettman to move on?

In an interview with TSN's Rick Westhead, the mother of John Doe 2 blasted Gary Bettman after he said he needed all the facts before reviewing the case. The Zone Time crew ask if it's time for the NHL Commissioner to step aside after three decades in the role, to allow the league to reset its culture in the midst of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.
markerzone.com

GARY BETTMAN VOWS CHANGE IS COMING TO THE NHL

The NHL has no doubt taken a hit from the Kyle Beach-Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal, and deservedly so. It's clear the situation wasn't handled properly from the very beginning. While speaking at the Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Monday night, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman vowed that changes are being made.
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
