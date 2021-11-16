Timberwolves come up just short, again, lose 99-96 to Suns

The NBA generally features a lot of player movement, and we've seen plenty of stars switch teams in recent memory. Sometimes, we even see multiple big-name players move in one transaction. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report has recently proposed a blockbuster trade which would send Karl-Anthony Towns to Boston, Jaylen...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul scored 19 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Devin Booker had 29 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-96 Monday night for their ninth straight win. Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 12 rebounds in his return to the Suns after...
It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
It is now fair to say that the Los Angeles Lakers have so far not been able to live up to the expectations that the fans had from the team. The purple and gold were utterly embarrassed by the Chicago Bulls in their recent fixture. The Bulls comfortably registered another...
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
Stephen Curry delivered a vintage superstar performance for the Warriors against the Hawks and NBA Twitter couldn’t help but fawn over him. NBA fans were promised on Monday night that they would be getting a high-octane matchup between two of the league’s most explosive players, Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Hawks guard Trae Young. As it turns out, though, Curry wasn’t about to make it a fair fight.
The University of Wyoming football team traveled to Boise, Idaho, for a Friday night meeting against the Boise State Broncos and the game followed a similar script as Wyoming’s recent appearances in Albertsons Stadium as the game was another close one. A late interception by Boise State helped the Broncos secure a 23-13 home victory.
The Brooklyn Nets have recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by getting beat 117-99. There's no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have to improve, and while they are obviously a good team, there's clearly work that needs to be done. Kevin Durant spoke after the game and claimed that...
CLEVELAND — Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 17 rebounds, and rookie Evan Mobley added 11 points and 11 rebounds in his fourth double-double as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-104 on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard missed a fadeaway 3-pointer from the left wing with two seconds...
“I will live with Nikola taking that shot regardless of the result 1,000 times out of 1,000.” Michael Malone Nikola Jokić – A Nikola Jokić stuck around with the bench when Malone subbed the starters out early in the first quarter. He had to battle through a tough stretch, which put a dent in his +/- and muddied his performance….
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – Three turnovers proved to be the difference as the University of North Alabama scored 33 points and gained more than 400 yards of offense, but came out on the short end of a 45-33 decision to Monmouth in Big South Conference football action at Kessler Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Wisconsin men's soccer came up short against fourth-seeded Michigan in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Big Ten Tournament, 2-1, on Sunday. The two programs came out of the first half scoreless with the Wolverines outshooting the visitors, 9-1. UM had two chances late in the opening period, butAdir Raphael stopped both attempts.
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -St. Peter hosting Section 2A and 2AA volleyball championship games Saturday. WEM squared off against Southwest Christian in the Section 2AA title game. Southwest Christian wins 3-0. Cleveland took on Mayer Lutheran in the Section 2A title. Mayer Lutheran wins 3-0.
CHAGRIN FALLS — For the second straight week, Big Red was part of a Division III, Region 9 playoff shootout that came down to a couple of key fourth quarter plays. Unlike its game with Tallmadge, however, this time things just didn’t work out for the Steubenville squad. Kenston, the...
MANSFIELD, TX — The Midway Panthers Football team fought hard but fell just short of a win in its final regular season game of 2021, falling to Lake Ridge 63-56. Regardless of the result, the Panthers offense was a standout on Thursday night as Sam Battle threw for five touchdowns and Dom Hill accounted for 303 total yards and four touchdowns.
