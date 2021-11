This Saturday the Vanderbilt Commodores fell 37-28 to the Missouri Tigers, and while a loss is a loss, the offensive side of the ball offered some positive takeaways. The Commodores, led by quarterback Mike Wright, rushed for 258 yards and put up 28 points, both well above their season averages of 117 and 14.9, and much better than the 9 rushing yards and six points they had last week against Mississippi State. They appear to be adjusting to a more option-based style of offense that has seen a lot of success recently throughout collegiate and professional football, and it’s time to take a look at what the offense did differently that made it so successful.

