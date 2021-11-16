ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man sought for Haitian president's death in Turkish custody

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBgAR_0cxzBERs00

Turkish authorities have issued a 40-day temporary custody order for a man considered a suspect in the July 7 assassination of Haiti an President Jovenel Moïse and placed him in a prison in Istanbul, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported.

The suspect, businessman Samir Handal, was detained at Istanbul Airport early on Monday while in transit from the United States to Jordan, Anadolu Agency reported. His arrest was announced by authorities in Haiti.

Haitian Foreign Minister Claude Joseph said on Twitter that he spoke with his Turkish counterpart about Handal’s arrest. Joseph provided no more information, including whether Haiti would seek the man’s extradition.

Anadolu Agency said Handal was wanted on an Interpol notice and detained by airport police on arrival in Istanbul. He was later questioned by court officials who issued the 40-day temporary custody order which was requested by Turkey’s Justice Ministry, the report said.

He is currently in Istanbul’s Maltepe prison, the agency reported.

Handal has been mentioned as a suspect in the plot to kill the Haitian president, although the government has not given any specifics about his alleged involvement.

More than 40 suspects have been arrested so far in the presidential slaying, including 18 former Colombian soldiers and several Haitian police officers. Colombian authorities have said the majority of its former soldiers did not know the true nature of the operation they were hired to participate in.

In October, another Colombian man was arrested in Jamaica.

Moïse was shot dead and his wife was wounded in a pre-dawn attack at his private home.

The presidential killing deepened the political instability in the country, which also since then has been trying to recover from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people in Haiti’s southwestern region in mid-August, a spike in gang-related violence and a severe shortage of fuel.

Comments / 3

Related
Miami Herald

Haiti: Another suspect in Jovenel Moïse assassination has been arrested

A key suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested, Haiti’s foreign minister confirmed to the Miami Herald. Samir Handal was arrested in Turkey on Sunday night after arriving on a Turkish Airlines flight, Haiti Foreign Affairs Minister Claude Joseph said. Handal had left for Turkey from Miami, where he had been living since after the July 7 assassination of Moïse.
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
International Business Times

Thailand's 'Joe Ferrari' Cop Indicted Over Custody Death

A former Thai district police chief known for his extravagant lifestyle is facing the death penalty after he was indicted Monday on charges including murder by torture over a fatal interrogation. Thitisan Utthanaphon -- nicknamed "Joe Ferrari" due to his penchant for luxury cars -- is at the centre of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hot96.com

Turkey arrests suspect in connection with Haitian president’s murder

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish authorities have arrested a man considered a suspect of “great interest” in the July assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Haiti’s Foreign Minister Claude Joseph said late on Monday. The 53-year-old former businessman Moise, who took office in 2017, was shot dead at his private residence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
magneticmag.com

Syrian Singer Omar Souleyman Released From Turkish Police Custody

Omar Souleyman, real name Omar Almasikh, has reportedly released from custody by Turkish authorities after being arrested for allegedly being associated with the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), a charge Souleyman denies. According to Reuters, Souleyman’s manager says that the singer was allowed to walk free by a local court in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Istanbul#Extradition#Jordan#Haitian#Turkish#Anadolu Agency#Twitter#Interpol#Justice Ministry#Colombian
whbl.com

Two hostages have been released in Haiti, group says

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Two people from the group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries taken hostage in Haiti last month have been released, Christian Aid Ministries said on Sunday, without giving further details. The 16 Americans and one Canadian, including five children, were abducted in October after visiting an orphanage....
PUBLIC SAFETY
discoverestevan.com

Investigation Underway Into In-Custody Death

The RCMP in Saskatchewan have asked for an independent, external investigation after a woman died in custody this week. Monday night, officers from the Broadview RCMP detachment responded to a call for assistance in Kennedy. There was a report of a distraught person in the town, which is located 176 kilometres southeast of Regina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday.Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

'You beat me': Colombia's most-wanted drug lord caught

NECOCLI, Colombia, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The man Colombia describes as the world's most dangerous drug trafficker told security forces: "You beat me" when he was captured during an operation this weekend, the government said on Sunday, pledging to extradite him swiftly to the United States. Dairo Antonio Usuga, known...
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

The enigma of autocratic Turkish President Erdogan's succession

By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus] November 15 (ANI): Rumors about the declining health of the autocratic President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been circulating for several years both inside and outside Turkey. In recent weeks, however, these rumours increased exponentially following an article written in Foreign Policy by Steven A....
WORLD
AFP

Two of the 17 N.American hostages abducted in Haiti are freed

Two of the 17 North Americans who were abducted by a Haitian gang in mid-October have been freed, the church that they were affiliated with said Sunday, reporting that they were "in good spirits." "Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for," said US-based Christian Aid Ministries in a statement on its website. The missionaries and family members -- a group of 16 Americans and one Canadian -- were abducted October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. Christian Aid Ministries has said the hostages are 12 adults aged 18 to 48, and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Death of Muslim man in custody sparks outrage in India

A 22-year-old Muslim labourer died at a police station in India after he was called in for interrogation, triggering outrage as his family members say he was killed in custody.The man, identified as Mohammad Altaf, was a resident of Kasganj city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh (UP).He died on Tuesday at a city police station after he was called in for questioning over the alleged kidnapping of a minor Hindu girl. The police, in its initial statement, said Altaf died by suicide in the washroom using a string tied to a tap, after he asked for a break...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whdh.com

Death penalty sought for man linked to 19 deaths

Prosecutors have served notice that they’ll seek the death penalty for a Dallas man linked to 19 deaths. In court papers filed this week, Dallas County prosecutors say they’ll seek the ultimate penalty if jurors find Billy Chemirmir guilty of capital murder. Chemirmir is from Kenya and is a permanent...
DALLAS, TX
ABC News

ABC News

458K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy