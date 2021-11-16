Volleyball Improves to 12th in RPI; 21st in AVCA Poll

The Anselmo-Merna volleyball team appears in the final top ten rankings released by the Omaha World Herald. The 2021 Nebraska high school volleyball season came to a close this past week as state champions were crowned in six different classes. The Omaha World Herald released its final top ten rankings for the season on Monday. Anselmo-Merna is ranked #7 in the final Class D2 poll. The Lady Coyotes finished the season with a 24-9 overall record. AM won the the Class D2-8 district championship this season and qualified for the state volleyball tournament for the first time since 1972. Anselmo-Merna fell in the state quarterfinals to Humphrey St. Francis 3 sets to 2. St. Francis would advance to the state championship match where they fell to Falls City Sacred Heart 3 sets to 2. FCSH was ranked #1 in the final Class D2 poll followed by Humphrey St. Francis at #2. Maywood/Hayes Center was ranked #3, Diller-Odell #4, Wynot #5, Stuart #6, Exeter-Milligan #8, South Platte #9, and Bertrand was ranked #10.

ANSELMO, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO