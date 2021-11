Greg McDermott, Butler Bulldogs men's basketball, Creighton Bluejays men's basketball, Texas. Creighton under Greg McDermott have been known for excellent offense and balanced scoring. Last season was no different as the Bluejays finished 25th in offensive efficiency and featured a roster full of capable shooters and slashers. As with most teams though, there were a few flops on the resume including a loss to Butler and two to Georgetown. There was some late season drama after Greg McDermott made some not-so-good comments after a game in late February. Creighton was able to rally and make the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in McDermott’s career before getting run off the floor by Gonzaga.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO