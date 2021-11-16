Museum Opens a Trove from Its Collection

Period rooms can often seem staid. They’re usually showplaces for furniture from a particular era--say, Louis XVI or Rococo Revival. But before the pandemic, several curators at the Metropolitan Museum of Art had a different idea. They wanted to reach new, diverse audiences. They also knew that all period rooms are a kind of fiction, researched and assembled by curators who wanted to tell a story of what it was like to live in the past. What if they looked to speculative fiction for a period, instead of to history, they wondered. What if they created an Afrofuturist room?

VISUAL ART ・ 12 DAYS AGO