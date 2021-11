Alice Glass has announced her debut studio album, Prey//IV, which arrives on Jan. 28 via Eating Glass Records and it’s available for preorder. She also shared the lead single from the LP, “Baby Teeth.” In the accompanying Lucas David and Astra Zero-created video for the track, a 3D version of Alice as a video game character appears. “I like to make songs that you can dance to when you’re sad. ‘Baby Teeth’ is probably the darkest and most hopeless track on my record, but it sounds misleadingly hopeful,” she said in a statement. She added the song is about “embracing despair.” “It understands...

