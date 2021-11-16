ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Public Cloud Non-Relational Databases/NoSQL Database Market to Surge Exponential CAGR% Over the Forecasts Period 2021-2027

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntelligencemarketreport.com adds "World Public Cloud Non-Relational Databases/NoSQL Database Market Report 2021-2027" to its research database. New research includes latest trends, size & share, growth, opportunities, SWOT analysis and many more updates. The studies offer in-depth market research by specializing in several regions which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats....

Global Green Surfactants Market is being Driven by the Rising Environmental Concern in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Green surfactants Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global green surfactants market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
ENVIRONMENT
The Automotive Air Purifier market to Reach USD 3,175.3 Million Billion Market By 2027: Growing at 16.6% CAGR - Read Market Research

Automotive Air Purifier Market to witnessed good recovery in growth and projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights - outlining the key outcomes of the Automotive Air Purifier market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking key players strategies. In addition, the study helps with competition insights of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. some of the key players that are part of coverage are Sharp, Ecomventures, Incen, Mann+Hummel, Freudenberg, Yadu, Mahle, Toyota Boshoku, Diamond Air Purifier, 3M, Xiaomi, Guangzhou Olansi Healthcare, Bosch, Eureka Forbes, Oransi, Denso, Philips, Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology, Panasonic, Honeywell.
BUSINESS
Asia Pacific Is Expected to Dominate Water-Based Mirror Coatings Industry with a CAGR of 6% : Fact.MR

Mirror Coatings Market analysis by Fact MR identifies leading segments in terms of Resin, Technology, and Application. The study is intended to inform business about key trends influencing behavior pattern of consumers. It also offers recommendations to help them make informed decisions and navigate through unforeseen challenges. Award-winning consulting firm...
BUSINESS
[2021] Market Overview of Computer Aided Detection Market Trends by Technology, Pipeline Review 2021 and key Business Opportunities till 2028

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) software involves pattern recognition technique that helps physicians with interpreting medical images. Growing inclination towards diagnostic imaging techniques is projected to boost volume of image data to be analysed. Diagnostic analysis techniques help doctors to lower detection errors. CAD software is used in diagnosis of various diseases like coronary artery disease, cancer, neurological and cardiovascular diseases through imaging modalities such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging, ultrasound imaging, computed tomography and X-Rays imaging. CAD software provide accurate detection of chronic diseases in their early stages, which reduces mortality rates of neurological, cardiovascular diseases and cancer.
MARKETS
Electric Vehicle Battery Market to Reach Whopping USD 9.6 Billion Market by 2027 at 25% CAGR During 2021-2027- Read Market Research

Electric Vehicle Battery Market to witnessed good recovery in growth and projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights - outlining the key outcomes of the Electric Vehicle Battery market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking key players strategies. In addition, the study helps with competition insights of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. some of the key players that are part of coverage are GuoXuan, Beijing Pride Power, Boston Power, LG Chem, Lithium Energy Japan, ACCUmotive, OptimumNano, Samsung, Hitachi, CATL, AESC, WanXiang, Panasonic, PEVE, BAK Battery, BYD, Lishen.
BUSINESS
Global Glass Packaging Market to be Driven by the Rising Consumption of Alcohol in Emerging Economies in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Glass Packaging Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global glass packaging market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, type, product, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market to Reach USD 11.9 Billion Mark by End of Year 2027: Growing at CAGR of 7.8% from 2022-2027

A latest study published by Read Market Research on Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market shows some tremendous recovery of the market from COVID-19. The analysis provides a detailed overview of the current market scenarios and how all the players are combining their efforts to come out of the recession caused by COVID-19.
BUSINESS
Global Ferrite Magnet Market to be Driven by the Favourable Properties of the Magnets in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ferrite Magnet Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ferrite magnet market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Technology
Economy
Markets
Computers
Indonesia Prepaid Cards Market Size Analysis and Forecast By 2021-26

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Indonesia Prepaid Cards Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the Indonesia prepaid cards market reached a value of around US$ 3 Biliion in 2020. Prepaid cards, or stored-value cards, are a type of credit card that deploy preloaded transaction funds. They are available on various stores and online platforms in different variants, such as open-loop and closed-loop.
MARKETS
Neonatal Ventilator Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Value of 5.6% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Neonatal Ventilator Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Neonatal Ventilator to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
Smart Lighting Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Smart Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2021-2026", the global smart lighting market reached a value of US$ 10.8 Billion in 2020. Smart-lighting refers to a technology that enables efficient use of light resources with power-saving fixtures and offers automated controls. Smart-lighting products are mainly comprised of a wall keypad and touchscreen panel. The lightings can also be operated through a smartphone, tab, or laptop. Owing to these attributes, smart lighting system finds widespread application in commercial, industrial and residential sectors.
MARKETS
Flexible 3D Printing Medical Devices Sales are Expected to Surpass US$ 1,000 Mn in Revenues by 2031 End

250 Pages Flexible 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Flexible 3D Printing Medical Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
TECHNOLOGY
Biologics Drugs and PDE4 Inhibitors Account for Major Chunk of Atopic Dermatitis Market Share - Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Atopic Dermatitis Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Atopic Dermatitis to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
Proof That Remote Electrical Tilt Device Market Really Works by 2027 | Key Players Are CommScope, Radio Frequency System, Amphenol Industrial, Alliance Corporation, Kathrein

The global Remote Electrical Tilt Device research report gives an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future information. The study, which was done utilizing extensive primary and secondary research, has all the relevant market data. The analysis also gives data from segments like type, industry, channel, and others, also as market volume and value for each segment. The report also looks at the market's top players, distributors, and provides a series structure. It also considers the factors and qualities which will have sway on market sales growth.
MARKETS
Marine VHF Radio Market 2021 Global - Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Strength, Opportunities Forecasts To 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Marine VHF Radio – Global Market Report 2021-2027". This report is a comprehensive study that examines the Marine VHF Radio industry in depth. With reference to key regions and major nations, the study specifies the product type of Marine VHF Radio as well as its use in various industrial verticals. Furthermore, the report identified and analysed all of the top companies functioning in the global Marine VHF Radio market arena, comparing and contrasting them based on market revenue, yearly sales volume, historical growth rate, and company strategies. The worldwide Marine VHF Radio market research offers a business strategy for current market participants to strengthen their market positions based on all of these findings. Furthermore, the paper recommends a market entry strategy for newcomers to the sector.
MARKETS
POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Market Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers & Forecast Research Report | Alere, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Instrumentation Laboratory

United States,– A Versatile New Research Report On The Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Market aims to promise a unique approach towards an industry assessment of the POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection market that covers the most important factors driving the growth of the industry. The POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detections market report makes available the current and future technical and financial details of the industry. It is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Reporthive’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection market. This report explores all the key factors affecting the growth of the global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detections market including supply and demand scenario, pricing structure, profit margins.
MARKETS
Sonography Systems Market: Asia Pacific will Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Sonography Systems Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Sonography Systems to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
IRIS Biometrics Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services) and By End use Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Wholesale) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages IRIS Biometrics Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. As organizations are focusing more on secure authentication methods for user access, e-commerce, and other safety applications, the demand for IRIS biometrics is growing rapidly. The increasing dependency on digital technologies and automation is further expected to drive the growth of the IRIS biometrics market. Moreover, the continuous demand for enhanced security and identification systems has led to the increasing adoption of IRIS biometrics. Furthermore, as the businesses strive to implement the right mix of technologies and policies for security and reliability, the demand for IRIS biometrics is expected to grow rapidly.
SOFTWARE

