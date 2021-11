Trae Young and the Hawks were bored on Thursday night, so they went out and lost a regular season game to the Utah Jazz. The Hawks had a chance to prove a point early in the season against the Utah Jazz, who finished last season with the best record in the Western Conference. Rather than do just that, Atlanta came out flat (with Blooper and some Braves in attendance, I might add) because it was a boring, old regular season game.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO