There are many reasons why a cake might acquire an uncommon name. Some cake names reflect their place of origin, and some may be named for an unusual ingredient. And then there are the cake recipes of yore that have simply been forgotten as more modern cakes came into existence. If you're looking to shake up your dessert repertoire, try these delightfully different cake recipes, especially if you've never heard of them. You might just find your new favorite cake.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO