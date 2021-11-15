ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Management of Intermittent Exotropia in 2021

By Laura B Enyedi MD
aao.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this interview from AAO 2021, Dr. Katherine Lee reviews her current management strategies for...

www.aao.org

touro.edu

Managing Pain

TCOP Alumna Marla Bowie, PharmD, MPH, finds it rewarding to work one-on-one with patients and help them find relief with cannabis, particularly after they have exhausted more traditional treatment approaches. How did you become interested in a career in pharmacy?. From a young age, I was always intrigued by science....
Denver Business Journal

Risk Management and Loss Control

Business safety and loss control are necessary components of a complete business plan. That’s why risk assessment, planning, prevention and workplace safety products benefit your business. Our inhouse Loss Control department can help reduce the frequency and severity of loss for your business. Whether you’re just starting out with your safety program or need a strategy for taking your current program to the next level, our team can help. We offer a proven portfolio of services and resources designed to help your company meet your health and safety objectives. While your organization can’t entirely avoid risk, you can anticipate and mitigate those risks through an established risk management process. We believe that knowledge is power. The more educated you are about your risk and your insurance options, the better equipped you will be to protect yourself, your business and your assets. Get useful, easy-to-understand insurance and risk management education, tools and support so you can make informed decisions for your business.
aao.org

Practical Lasers for Your Practice

In this interview from AAO 2021, Dr. Julie Woodward discusses practical lasers for oculofacial applications. Her essential choice is a CO2 laser, which can be used both as a surgical tool for blepharoplasty as well as in skin resurfacing procedures. Her second choice is intense pulsed or broadband light—neither a laser—for use in treating dyschromia, hyperpigmentation, and rosacea. Intense pulsed light can also be used in therapy for dry eye disease.
POPSUGAR

Is Intermittent Fasting Healthy?

Intermittent fasting (IF) has gained popularity in the last several years as an effective and sustainable way to lose weight. Some people come to IF because they're on a keto diet, and both IF and eating keto can lower insulin levels to help with weight loss. Other people have found IF because scientific research shows intermittent fasting can help with weight loss, as well offer other health benefits such as increased energy, improved digestion and reduced bloating, and improved memory, sleep, and skin. IF can also reduce inflammation and the risk of certain conditions like cardiovascular disease, cancer, and asthma, and increase longevity. What a long list, right?!
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

In July, during the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Sentinel

How Ibuprofen Affects Blood Pressure

Ibuprofen is the drug most used all over the world to combat pain and fever due to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory. This will make it a good medicine for our health, but is it also beneficial for people who have high blood pressure ?. Specifically, ibuprofen is a medication that...
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
Healthline

Does Eating Eggs Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

Arthritis is a common condition that can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in various joints in the body. While there are more than 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and RA are the most common (. ). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition in which the cartilage in your joints...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
KVCR NEWS

The ER charged him $6,589.77 for 6 stitches, a cost that led his wife to avoid the ER

Jason and DeeAnn Dean recently relocated to her hometown of Dellrose, Tenn., where she grew up on a farm. Both in their late 40s, they're trying to start a green dream business that combines organic farming with a health and wellness consulting company. They want to inspire people to grow their own food in this fertile rolling farmland just north of the border with Alabama.
