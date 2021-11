Scouts BSA Troop 66 from Woolrich recently volunteered at the Hyner Run Trail Challenge. The scouts ran a food/drink aid station at the top section of the race known as the S.O.B Mountain. The scouts camped the night prior to the race on the mountain. A beautiful sunset was seen, scouts also took a hike down and back up the mountain while waiting for the runners in the early morning. Woolrich Troop 66 was happy to help out at the Hyner View Trail Challenge again this year and excited for next year.

WOOLRICH, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO