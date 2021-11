ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Capital Region is growing in interest and local real estate agents say so is the rural housing market. "A lot of these rural properties offer more privacy and space, which during the COVID times that's what people we're looking for," said Anthony Gucciardo, President of Gucciardo Real Estate Group. "When you become more rural, you tend to find more of the estates like homes that are larger in acreage; some have ponds, some have 30 or 40 acres. [So,] some of the sale prices in the rural areas are higher just because they're larger homes."

