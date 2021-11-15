UPDATE: Stephens Starts Genasys Inc. (GNSS) at Overweight

UBS analyst Rayna Kumar initiates coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $108.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of Fiserv with a Neutral rating and $108 price target, offering 6% upside potential. Through its Merchant Acceptance and Payments & Network segments, Fiserv remains well-positioned to capture the ongoing digitization of cash and check, while its FinTech segment should benefit from healthy core bank IT spend, resulting in Fiserv achieving 7-9% top-line growth and mid-teens EPS growth through 2023E. However, with lower exposure to e-commerce and integrated payments compared to traditional competitors, we see limited top-line outperformance, and believe growth is already priced in. That said, exceedance on operational effectiveness targets could provide upside to our EPS estimates. Conversely, additional client losses in acquiring, similar to a recent large e-commerce client loss through one of its JVs in 3Q21, could drive downside estimate revisions."
Comments / 0