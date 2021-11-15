ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

UPDATE: Stephens Starts Genasys Inc. (GNSS) at Overweight

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Stephens analyst Brian Colley nitiates coverage on Genasys Inc....

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Starts Arconic (ARNC) at Outperform

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners initiates coverage on Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $42.00. The analyst comments "We launch on Arconic (ARNC) with an Outperform and $42/shr price target, in...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Berenberg Starts Instructure, Inc. (INST) at Buy

Berenberg analyst Phillip Leytes initiates coverage on Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) with a Buy rating and a price target of $30.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Instructure, Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Instructure, Inc. click here. Shares of Instructure, Inc. closed at $25.00...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades Datadog (DDOG) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Matt Hedberg upgraded Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) from Sector ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Tops Q4 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) reported Q4 EPS of $0.32, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $346.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $329.37 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gnss#Genasys Inc#Overweight#Stephens Starts#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (OCFT) Reports Q3 Loss of RMB 0.24

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NYSE: OCFT) reported Q3 EPS of (RMB0.24). Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB1.06 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on OneConnect Financial...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JOYY Inc. (YY) Tops Q3 EPS by 46c

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.42, $0.46 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $650.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. Business Outlook:. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$652...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ryder System (R) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend; 2.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ryder System (NYSE: R) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Sema4 Holdings Corp (SMFR) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes initiates coverage on Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SMFR) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades PennantPark Investment (PNNT) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Richard Shane upgraded PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT) from Underweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Compass Point Downgrades Regency Centers (REG) to Neutral

Compass Point analyst Floris van Dijkum downgraded Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Downgrades Zendesk (ZEN) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood downgraded Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $115.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (ALORU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ: ALORU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Compass Point Upgrades Brixmor Property (BRX) to Buy

Compass Point analyst Floris van Dijkum upgraded Brixmor Property (NYSE: BRX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Benchmark Downgrades Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) to Hold

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang downgraded Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lowe's (LOW) PT Raised to $275 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes raised the price target on Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to $275.00 (from $245.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Starts Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) at Buy

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong initiates coverage on Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) with a Buy rating and a price target of $10.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Enjoy Technology with a BUY rating and $10 PT. ENJY is pioneering Commerce-at-Home, a new fulfillment channel that marries the high-touch service of an in-store visit with the convenience of online fulfillment. We believe the concept is a win-win for retail partners and customers that will justify Commerce-at-Home becoming a permanent part of online retail's future. We view recent supply chain issues as transitory, making the pullback in ENJY shares a long-term buying opportunity. Once inventories inevitably normalize, we expect ENJY to see a rapid rebound in its sales volumes and KPIs. Backing our constructive stance is our proprietary survey of 957 Enjoy customers. Consumers expressed high satisfaction, with 87% saying their Enjoy experience was Good or Great and 96% stating their Enjoy Expert was very helpful. With ENJY's service proving well-received by consumers, we believe ENJY will be able to expand its wallet share with existing partners and attract brand partnersin new verticals with personal luxury goods a logical firststep. Valuation is a challenge given there are no publicly-traded comps. Regardless, if ENJY can deliver on its 2025 targets of >$1B in revenue (implying an ~85% CAGR) and 30%+ EBITDA margins, its KPIs will be consistent with best-in-class e-commerce platforms. We set a 12-month PT of $10/share, based on 10x 2025E EBITDA discounted to year-end 2022."
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Evolent Health (EVH) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Anne Samuel upgraded Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Fiserv (FISV) at Neutral

UBS analyst Rayna Kumar initiates coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $108.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of Fiserv with a Neutral rating and $108 price target, offering 6% upside potential. Through its Merchant Acceptance and Payments & Network segments, Fiserv remains well-positioned to capture the ongoing digitization of cash and check, while its FinTech segment should benefit from healthy core bank IT spend, resulting in Fiserv achieving 7-9% top-line growth and mid-teens EPS growth through 2023E. However, with lower exposure to e-commerce and integrated payments compared to traditional competitors, we see limited top-line outperformance, and believe growth is already priced in. That said, exceedance on operational effectiveness targets could provide upside to our EPS estimates. Conversely, additional client losses in acquiring, similar to a recent large e-commerce client loss through one of its JVs in 3Q21, could drive downside estimate revisions."
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy