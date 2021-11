NEW BEDFORD — They're only two sales, but each one is illustrative of how hot the local real estate market has been — and still is. One of the top single-family home sales for the week of Oct. 11-15 was in Acushnet, where a 2,800-square-foot home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms on Waterfall Road sold for $665,000. That's about a 35% increase from its selling price just two years ago, $491,000, in June 2019, according to public records.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO