ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

In Good Faith

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 3 days ago

One of the wonderful things about people, is that, in general, we trust each other. Betrayal is a violation of trust – but it is the exception, not the rule. Formal marriage is a solemnization of trust, particularly in terms of sexual fidelity. Divorce is common but getting married is still...

www.montecitojournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
Belief.Net

How Old Was Joseph When Jesus Was Born

Did you know that Google offers over 64.6 million results for the question, “How old was Joseph when Jesus was born?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear definitive answer in the Bible; however, scholars have made interesting estimates for Joseph’s age when Jesus was born. There is a lot of speculation...
RELIGION
Hanford Sentinel

Life Notes: Bible prophecy and our times

“God blesses the one who reads the words of this prophecy to the church, and He blesses all who listen to its message and obey what it says, for the time is near.” – Revelation 1:3 (NLT) What do you think when your pastor starts a sermon with, “Today, we’re...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
faithit

3 Common Traits of Youth Who Don’t Leave the Church

“What do we do about our kids?” The group of parents sat together in my office, wiping their eyes. I’m a high school pastor, but for once, they weren’t talking about 16-year-olds drinking and partying. Each had a story to tell about a “good Christian” child, raised in their home and in our church, who had walked away from the faith during the college years. These children had come through our church’s youth program, gone on short-term mission trips, and served in several different ministries during their teenage years. Now they didn’t want anything to do with it anymore. And, somehow, these mothers’ ideas for our church to send college students “care packages” during their freshman year to help them feel connected to the church didn’t strike me as a solution with quite enough depth.
RELIGION
Neshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/God is sovereign over history

Lord willing, we will resume the study in Acts at the first of the year. This week we are looking in Isaiah 41. In this passage, God speaks to the nations and people of the world and then to his people who are called by his name. He speaks to...
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus?

Q: My college assignment is to debate a fellow student about the impact of Jesus’ life when he lived on Earth – without using the Bible. She claims that Jesus only impacts those who are weak and need religion. Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus? – M.T.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Winston-Salem Journal

Crow: Beliefs about the afterlife

Ancient people believed in an afterlife destination. The Sumerian people believed that the dead would descend to the netherworld. The Egyptian dead went to Duat (the underworld for the dead). The Old Testament described God’s place as being in the sky above earth. “For as the heaven is high above the earth, so great is his mercy toward them that fear him.” (Psalm 103:11)
RELIGION
Norman Transcript

Faith: What does God owe me?

What do we do with the belief that God owes us protection and provision?. I am not sure how the expectation originates in the Christian community, but I know that it exists. It usually takes the form of, “Why is God allowing so much difficulty into my life? He said He would not give me more than I can handle. I am at my limit. Where is He?”
RELIGION
Tahlequah Daily Press

Weeky Witness 11-4-21: Jesus is coming for his bride

To our beloved readers: Peace, grace, comfort and love in Jesus Christ our Lord. My heart is focused on the soon return of our Lord and king. In the gospel of Matthew 24:44 NIV, we read: “So you also must be ready, because the son of man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.”
RELIGION
arcamax.com

How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible?

Q: How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible and not from another source that may sound good but is not God’s Word? – D.P. A: Through Bible study and prayer, we are given discernment to tell the difference between what is of God and what is not. God’s people are instructed to test the various doctrines that abound, and test them against the standard of the Word of God. This should drive us to daily Bible reading.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#German#British#Latin
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.9:13-16; quote by Pope Francis

Romans Rom.9:13-16 A little bit of mercy makes the world less cold and more just. Pope Francis (born 1936) is the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State since 2013. Francis is the first pope to be a member of the Society of Jesus, the first from the Americas, the first from the Southern Hemisphere, and the first pope from outside Europe since Gregory III, a Syrian who reigned in the 8th century.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

What does the water of life mean?

Q: My class is studying the properties of water and the various sayings about water. I thought it would be a boring subject but I am learning so much about its value. What does the water of life mean? – C.M. A: Everyone gets thirsty, and when that happens what...
RELIGION
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
guideposts.org

For a Fresh Way to Pray, Try the 'I Am' Sayings of Jesus

It’s easy to get stuck in a prayer rut—praying the same things in the same way over and over. God still hears us, but we can experience delight and reward in exploring new prayer paths. For me, one has been praying the “I Am” statements of Jesus. John’s Gospel, the...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
creation.com

Five Atheist miracles

First published: 21 April 2016 (GMT+10) Re-featured on homepage: 11 November 2021 (GMT+10) Atheists often promote themselves as intelligent, logical, scientific, rational, etc. They even had a proposal to call themselves ‘brights’! The aggressive ‘new Atheists’, such as Richard Dawkins, Sam Harris and company, like to portray those of us who believe in a supernatural Creator as irrational, unscientific, unintelligent, ignorant, or even ‘needing help’ (Dawkins). The entertainment industry often reinforces these perceptions by portraying ‘religious’ people (Christians particularly, and especially church leaders) as buffoons or hillbillies (almost never as a university professor, for example).
RELIGION
dailypostathenian.com

The power of prayer, Part II

Last week we looked at several passages of scripture dealing with prayer. We noticed that if a person lacks wisdom that he is to ask of God, and that God will generously give you wisdom. However, you must ask in faith. Perhaps we all have more wisdom than we want...
RELIGION
inkfreenews.com

When Jesus Comes Again

“And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel; Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.” (Acts 1:10-11)
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Is it possible to have the God who created the world and mankind to be our friend?

Q: Is it really possible to have the God who created the world and mankind to be our friend? He is so perfect and we are so imperfect. It seems far-fetched! – G.F. A: Think of it: The infinite, all-powerful, holy God of the universe wants to be our friend! This is a staggering truth. He wants us to know Him personally, and to discover what it means to walk with Him every day. He wants to have communication with us through His Word and through prayer. He wants to comfort us when we are upset or anxious, and to encourage us when we are dejected or depressed. He wants to guide us when we face difficult decisions, and He even wants to correct us when we’ve done something foolish or wrong.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy