NFL

Patriots Passing Game // Bill Belichick the GM // The Final Word – 11/9 (Hour 4)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(0:00) The final hour of the show opens with discussion on the Patriots pass...

The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
Indy100

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
NFL
Steve Belichick Replacing Bill Belichick? // Patriots Aren’t The Patriots Anymore // Deshaun Watson Going To Dolphins? – 10/21 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the second hour by reacting to Peter King listing Steve Belichick as a possible successor to his father with the Patriots. (11:53) We discuss Julian Edelman saying the Patriots aren’t the Patriots anymore and Bill Belichick giving him permission to criticize his decisions. (21:58) The...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To “Dirty” Play By Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Monday morning about the “dirty play” allegation against his starting quarterback, Mac Jones. During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Jones was accused of intentionally twisting the ankle of an opposing player. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had his ankle...
NFL
FanSided

Patriots: Robby Anderson reveals Bill Belichick’s free agent pitch

For years, the common narrative in New England was about how Bill Belichick and the Patriots never got Tom Brady any help — and he won, repeatedly, in spite of it. Ironically, one full year after Brady’s departure, Belichick and the front office went particularly nuts in free agency, splurging for reinforcements on both sides of the ball (Matt Judon, meet two tight ends and Nelson Agholor). So far, so … not great. Some pieces have worked, some haven’t, and overall, most of the Patriots’ success has been based on Mac Jones’ growth and the running game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick's game day outfit turned into an absolutely incredible meme

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick showed up to work on Sunday looking somewhat disheveled. The internet loved it. Belichick, who has long rocked the cutoff hoodie, was wearing a sweatsuit when he entered Bank of America Stadium ahead of his team’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. While it wasn’t that different from what Belichick typically wears on game day, his outfit was just a little over the top, with his pant leg somehow rolled up his leg and the coaching just generally looking a little messy. It didn’t take love before Twitter turned Belichick into an absolutely hilarious meme.
NFL
NBC Sports

Matt Judon has some serious praise for Bill Belichick

Matthew Judon has only played 10 games for the New England Patriots, but he's already made an impact like few other free agent signings in franchise history. After recording half a sack in New England's 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday, the former Baltimore Ravens edge rusher matched his career high in sacks for a season with 9.5 and has been arguably the best player for a Patriots defense that is suddenly gelling on all fronts.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick gets cryptic talking potential Odell Beckham Jr. signing for Patriots

Odell Beckham Jr. has just been released, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick provided some enigmatic messages regarding this situation. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN:. In the past, when Beckham Jr. was still with the New York Giants, there had been interest from the Patriots’ front office regarding the star wide receiver. As the former Brown is once again becoming available, the Patriots could be a team looking to take a chance on the three time Pro-Bowler.
NFL
An unfamiliar challenge: Patriots vs. Falcons Key Matchups

Not only do the Patriots have a short week to prepare for their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, they don’t have a ton of prior experience to lean on. Since they last played in 2017, Atlanta has undergone a coaching change and a nearly complete roster overhaul. “This is a...
NFL
Patriots have yet another assistant in the head coach conversation

The Tom Brady succession plan has been settled in Foxboro, but the same can’t be said for head coach Bill Belichick. If there is a plan, it’s muddy. To the public, anyway. Good news is they seem to have multiple strong candidates internally. Perhaps offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has long been promised the job once Bill is ready to retire, and that’s why he pulled a Montreal Screwjob on the Indianapolis Colts. But if he isn’t, there should still be an opportunity for McDaniels (outside of Indiana, of course) to take on a new challenge as a head coach, if there’s mutual interest.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

New England Patriots links 11/05/21 - Week 9 Patriots-Panthers: Previews, game plans, keys to victory

Patriots-Panthers Thursday Injury Report. Erik Scalavino notes that fresh off his DPOW award, Adrian Phillips is ready for his next challenge. Mike Dussault highlights Devin McCourty, who enjoys paying his experience forward. Mike Dussault’s Notebook: Two Patriots make PFF midseason All-Rookie team. What they’re saying: Carolina Panthers. Press Conferences: Ja’Whaun...
NFL
NECN

Bill Belichick Fires Back at Stephon Gilmore Over Patriots Comments

Belichick fires back at Gilmore over CB's comments about Pats exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Stephon Gilmore's comments last week apparently left a sour taste in Bill Belichick's mouth. The Panthers cornerback said last Wednesday he was unhappy with how the New England Patriots handled his quad injury...
NFL
Patriots.com

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

BB: The Browns are an impressive team to watch here. Defensively, they've held over half their teams to under 16 points, and the two guys on the edge, it's hard to imagine them being better than what we saw last week, but they probably are. [Myles] Garrett's about as good as they get. [Jadeveon] Clowney, we know what he is, so it starts there. They really do a good job defensively. Coach [Joe] Woods has a very disruptive defense at all three levels really; the front, secondary, obviously, [Denzel] Ward. They create a lot of problems on defense. Put it that way. Offensively, again, it's a lot of outstanding players. Certainly, the skill players, with [Nick] Chubb to [Jarvis] Landry to the tight ends to [Donovan] Peoples-Jones, [Anthony] Schwartz, good depth at running back, [Baker] Mayfield, and then a good line with [Joel] Bitonio, certainly one of the top guards that we've played against, and they're good across the board there. Special teams, another good group of skill players. They've got three big guys, three linebackers, [Mack] Wilson, [Elijah] Lee, and [Sione] Takitaki that are really as good as we'll see. Well-balanced team. Coach [Kevin] Stefanski is a very aggressive coach. 18 fourth-down snaps this year. Something like that. Whatever it is, it's a lot of them. We have to be ready to go on every down, every field position. Very good running team. They've really dominated the running game for most of the season, which has let them dominate time of possession, field position and so forth. It's been a major edge for them. They turn the ball over a lot less than when we saw them a few years ago. A lot different there. Good football team. Well-balanced on all three phases of the game. Well-coached. Coach [Bill] Callahan, [Mike] Priefer, Woods, Stefanski. Real good staff. Experienced staff. Those guys have a lot of good experience. I've competed against all of them in the past, and they all are outstanding, especially Callahan. He probably does as good of a job as anybody we face. He's put together a real good group of players, and they execute very efficiently. Very good fundamentally. Excellent running team. Good pass protection team as well. Big challenge for us this week. We'll try to get off to a good start here today and then build some momentum through the week.
NFL

