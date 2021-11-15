China dismisses ex-official for encouraging crypto mining & corruption

Top Swedish officials are calling for a European Union-wide ban on energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining so that the bloc can meet its climate targets. The call came in a letter published last week signed by the directors of Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority and Environmental Protection Agency, which promotes “stability and efficiency” in the country’s financial system. In it, the two directors argue that “the social benefit of crypto-assets is questionable” and is, in any case, outweighed by its “enormous” energy consumption and carbon footprint. They specifically point to so-called “proof of work” verification protocols used by major cryptocurrency networks, in which users are required to solve increasingly complex—and therefore, they say, increasingly energy intensive—computational problems.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO