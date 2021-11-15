ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China dismisses ex-official for encouraging crypto mining & corruption

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s anti-corruption watchdog announced on Saturday that the Communist Party of China has expelled Xiao Yi from the party. The former vice-chairman of the Jiangxi provincial committee of the people’s political consultative conference was removed from office on grounds of “serious...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
oilandgas360.com

China begins releasing oil from its strategic reserves

(Bloomberg) – China is releasing some oil from its strategic reserves days after the U.S. invited it to participate in a joint sale, suggesting the world’s two biggest oil consumers are willing to work together to keep a lid on energy costs. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

China already banned crypto mining. Now it’s cracking down on any holdouts

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, China's government outlined a new phase in its bid to eliminate crypto mining operations from the country. Crypto mining is an "extremely harmful" industry that jeopardizes China's pursuit of carbon neutrality, Meng Wei, spokesperson for China's National Development and Reform Commission, a macroeconomic planning agency, said at a press conference on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Corruption#Chinese#Ndrc
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
CNN

Bitcoin falls as China takes aim once again at 'extremely harmful' crypto mining

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Chinese authorities are ramping up a crackdown on crypto mining, calling it an "extremely harmful" practice that threatens to jeopardize the country's efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The National Development and Reform Commission spokesperson Meng Wei blasted bitcoin mining during a press conference Tuesday in...
MARKETS
Tom's Hardware

China Kicked Out a Communist Party Official for Violating Crypto Rules

It seems even members of the Chinese Communist Party aren't immune to the country's ban on cryptocurrency mining. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced Saturday that it expelled Xiao Yi, a former vice chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Political Consultative Conference, for violating that ban. The Register reported that...
CHINA
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Crypto Mining Crackdown Is Essential for Meeting Green Targets, NDRC Says

(Yicai Global) Nov. 16 -- China’s clamp down on cryptocurrency mining is of great significance for advancing energy conservation, achieving carbon neutral goals as scheduled and optimizing industrial structure, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission said today. The NDRC will implement a thorough crackdown on Bitcoin mining...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
China
Reuters

China, U.S. agree to ease restrictions on journalists

BEIJING (Reuters) -China and the United States will ease restrictions on access for journalists from each other’s countries, Chinese state media and the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday. The official China Daily cited unidentified Chinese foreign ministry sources as saying that a consensus on journalist visas, among other points,...
FOREIGN POLICY
theedgemarkets.com

China warns state firms against crypto mining, mulls punitive steps

(Nov 16): China is warning its own state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to get out of cryptocurrency mining and is considering imposing punitive measures in the form of higher power prices on companies that continue to defy a government ban as Bitcoin trades near record highs. The National Development and Reform Commission...
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

China calls crypto mining ‘extremely harmful,’ but not for this reason

Why does China hate crypto mining? It’s a question many have asked, but the answer isn’t what one would expect. Turns out, as some analysts suspected, it might not be about the coin at all. Answers from above. On 16 November, a notice released by China’s National Development and Reform...
ECONOMY
financemagnates.com

China Warns State-Owned Companies about Dealing with Crypto Mining

The Chinese government is again making the headlines in the cryptocurrency sphere as it warned state-owned companies not to deal with crypto mining. According to BNN Bloomberg, the authorities threatened to impose punitive measures if the firms were involved in the Bitcoin (BTC) mining business. The plan is part of...
ECONOMY
Vice

Swedish Officials Call For EU-Wide Ban On ‘Proof of Work’ Crypto Mining

Top Swedish officials are calling for a European Union-wide ban on energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining so that the bloc can meet its climate targets. The call came in a letter published last week signed by the directors of Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority and Environmental Protection Agency, which promotes “stability and efficiency” in the country’s financial system. In it, the two directors argue that “the social benefit of crypto-assets is questionable” and is, in any case, outweighed by its “enormous” energy consumption and carbon footprint. They specifically point to so-called “proof of work” verification protocols used by major cryptocurrency networks, in which users are required to solve increasingly complex—and therefore, they say, increasingly energy intensive—computational problems.
MARKETS
Axios

Interview: Former Georgian minister on elite corruption and China

Georgia's political elites cooperate closely with several controversial Chinese companies, raising new concerns about corruption in the country, former Georgian Defense Minister Tinatin (Tina) Khidasheli told Axios in an interview. The big picture: The small former Soviet republic is economically dependent on Russia, despite breaking diplomatic ties with Moscow in...
GEORGIA STATE
cryptonews.com

Top Chinese Official Booted out For ‘Supporting Crypto Mining Activities’

A top Chinese regional official has been expelled from the Chinese Communist Party – and may face heavy punishment for allegedly “supporting” crypto mining in exchange for bribes and sex. Per NBD and the China Daily, charges against the official, Xiao Yi, were leveled by the supervisory committee of the...
CHINA
CoinTelegraph

Chinese provincial official expelled for violating crypto mining ban

The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) expels a top provincial official after investigations suggest unlawful engagement with crypto mining activities among other abuse of power. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) alleged that Xiao Yi, former vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference from Jiangxi...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy