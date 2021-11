SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A year after 38-year-old Augustine Morales was shot and killed by Sacramento police—candles were still lit in his memory at the scene of the shooting. “My brother is no longer with us because he was misidentified, I want to make that clear that he was not the shooter,” explained Marysa Morales. Augustine’s mother, Roxanne Morales, is now suing the city of Sacramento for wrongful death. “I use to trust and believe in our judicial system and I no longer trust in our system or our force anymore,” she said. Sacramento police say someone fired a shot inside a North Sacramento warehouse...

