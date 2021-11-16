Monday Night Blitz // Are The Pats Peaking Too Early? – 11/15

(0:00) The Over/Under Show starts the second hour by diving into Browns-Patriots on Sunday, after a caller offers up his analysis of the game. (17:49) We jump to the 4 PM slate of games for Week 10 and give our best bets of the weekend. (30:45) The guys finish the...
(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the show by discussing the Patriots beatdown against the Browns yesterday. (11:59) We continue to dive into the Patriots dominating the Browns and Kendrick Bourne’s breakout day yesterday. (22:44) Zo tells you what he noticed last night that the untrained eye may have missed with...
(14:15) Andrew Callahan covers the New England Patriots and joins Toucher & Rich to share his thoughts on yesterday’s. (29:22) Should Mac Jones have been the No. 1 QB pick from the draft? One writer believes he should’ve been. Watch Toucher & Rich every morning on Twitch! Watch them live...
(0:00) Felger, Mazz, and Murray open the show discussing the Patriots beatdown of the Cleveland Browns. (14:15) Mac Jones and his performance on 3rd down yesterday against Cleveland. (23:43) Looking at the recent success of the Patriots defense. (33:57) Bill Belichick the GM: His recent signings and drafting.
(0:00) The second hour of Felger and Mazz opens up with a look at Hunter Henry and his 2 TD game against the Browns. (12:51) Patriots offense and passing game over the recent weeks. (24:59) The Bruins big weekend, the Celtics collapse again, and E-Rod signs with the Tigers. (32:45)...
(21:06) Bob Socci is the Voice of the New England Patriots and joins Toucher & Rich for his weekly segment to talk about the Patriots and their week 10 47-7 dominant win over the Cleveland Browns. (33:03) THE STACK. Watch Toucher & Rich every morning on Twitch! Watch them live...
In a double episode of the podcast, Matt Dolloff and Alex Barth share their takeaways from the Patriots’ beatdown of the Browns, and look ahead to Thursday night’s game against the Falcons. For more Patriots coverage, visit 985TheSportsHub.com.
(0:00) The second hour opens up with a look at the AFC East. (8:31) 10 questions with Greg Bedard. (23:23) The callers weigh in on the Patriots. (28:23) The Patriots defense and Belichick against average QB’s.
(0:00) Paul Perillo from Patriots.com joins the show to discuss the Patriots big win over the Browns and their upcoming Thursday night game against the Falcons. (13:30) Patriots fans and Media can’t help themselves comparing Mac Jones and this Patriots team to the 2001 Patriots, is this getting out of hand?
(0:00) The national media has started to fall in love with this season’s Patriots team, Felger Mazz and Murray start the third hour with how over the top the national media love will be if the Patriots win tonight. (12:30) Calls come in on Patriots-Falcons tonight. (24:10) Patriots-Falcons calls continue...
(0:00) Felger, Mazz and Murray start Thursday’s show with tonight’s Patriots-Falcons game in Atlanta, and what the fan reaction will be if the Patriots blow out the Falcons. (13:50) Bill Belichick is getting universal praise for his coaching job this season, Felger Mazz and Murray wonder how over the top...
(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the second hour with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston joining the show, as he explains why a loss to the Falcons is unacceptable. (11:44) We go back and forth on how Mac Jones ranks amongst other AFC quarterbacks and his draft class. (23:35) The...
(0:00) Felger, Mazz and Murray start the second hour with more Patriots-Falcons talk and if the Patriots and their fans are overlooking tonight’s game. (13:10) The trap game talk continues with Murray and his twitter poll manipulating the argument. (24:30) The hot stove has started to heat up around MLB...
(16:58) WHAT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT: Everybody has Mac Jones fever! How do New England’s rookies and young core stack up compared to other NFL teams? Red Sox President Sam Kennedy confirmed Tuesday that the Fenway Sports Group is closing in on a deal to purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League.
Comments / 0