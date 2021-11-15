Power On: The Story of Xbox Documentary Series Trailer

Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem, the first two games from League of Legends developer Riot Games' publishing arm, are out now. Publisher Riot Forge revealed that Ruined King, a strategy game originally due to release in 'early 2021', would also be releasing today, and will be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions coming soon via free upgrades and with backwards compatibility. The game was delayed out of its original window in December 2020, and there's been little mention of it since.

