Video Games

Power On: The Story of Xbox Documentary Series Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is releasing a six-part documentary...

me.ign.com

UPI News

Angele reflects, works on new album in trailer for Netflix documentary

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Angèle. The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Tuesday featuring Belgian singer Angèle, 25. The preview shows Angèle reflect on the ups and downs of her rise to fame, including a situation where a topless photo was used of her without her permission.
CELEBRITIES
noisypixel.net

2.5D Atmospheric Platformer ‘White Shadows’ Receives Engrossing Trailer For PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S; December 2021 Release

Publishers Headup, Mixtvision, and developer Monokel have announced that their grim 2.5D atmospheric puzzle platformer, White Shadows, will be releasing for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S next month. Throughout this game, players experience the story of the adventurer Ravengirl. She seeks to escape the dreaded dystopia known simply...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Leaks Two Upcoming Xbox Series X Exclusives

A prominent Xbox insider has leaked two upcoming Xbox Series X|S exclusives, including one from one of Xbox's most prolific teams. With all the studios Xbox now owns, there's going to come a time where it's releasing numerous exclusive games a year, outpacing both Nintendo and PlayStation. That time hasn't come yet, but before it does, two of these games have been leaked, courtesy of Xbox insider and leaker, Jez Corden.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Disney+ “Baymax” TV Series

Disney isn’t done with its “Big Hero 6” franchise with the first trailer today for “Baymax!,” a TV series based on the lovably squishy character from the Marvel and Walt Disney Animated feature. Don Hall, who directed the film, created this series which will serve as a continuation of the...
TV SERIES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Microsoft Announces 'Power On' - A Six-Part Documentary Detailing the History of Xbox

Will premiere on December 13. The original Xbox first came out 20 years ago on November 15. To mark the occasion, Microsoft not only had their 20th anniversary stream today, but they also announced an upcoming six-part documentary that focuses on the history of Xbox. It's called Power On: The Story of Xbox and it will kick off on December 13.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Halo The Series: First Teaser Trailer Released During Xbox 20th Anniversary Showcase

The first teaser trailer for Microsoft and Xbox’s upcoming Halo TV series has been released and it features just a small snippet of what we can expect in the full show. Set to launch on Paramount+ next year, the show follows Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber, and Cortana, voiced by Jen Taylor. The teaser itself isn’t anything too wild – it features about what you’d expect from a Halo TV series teaser – but it’s still neat to see Master Chief’s iconic helmet in a live-action format such as this.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Power On: The Story of Xbox is a doco about the creation of Xbox

Power On: The Story of Xbox is a six-part documentary series that explores the creation of Microsoft’s game console, the company today announced. Premiering 13 December (likely 14 December here in Australia), Microsoft says the doco is “told by the team that lived it.”. “Power On: The Story of Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Xbox Series X|S has now outsold the Xbox One in Japan

Xbox 360 was a big success in Japan in terms of sales mainly thanks to Microsoft's push for Japanese exclusives such as Ninja Gaiden but with the release of Xbox One, we've seen a complete change of philosophy as Microsoft focused on Kinect and "family fun" instead of games and exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Ruined King: A League of Legends story just got a surprise launch with PS5 and Xbox Series X compatibility

Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem, the first two games from League of Legends developer Riot Games' publishing arm, are out now. Publisher Riot Forge revealed that Ruined King, a strategy game originally due to release in 'early 2021', would also be releasing today, and will be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions coming soon via free upgrades and with backwards compatibility. The game was delayed out of its original window in December 2020, and there's been little mention of it since.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Xbox documentary to recount the legacy of Microsoft’s premier console

As part of yesterday’s Microsoft Xbox 20th anniversary celebrations, the industry giant announced that it has wrapped production on a new documentary looking at the long and turbulent history of the mighty black-and-green brand. Power On: The Story of Xbox is a brand new, six-part series that is set to premiere on streaming services from December 13.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Xbox Cloud Gaming now available for Xbox Series and Xbox One

Xbox Game Pass users can now play Xbox Game Pass games from the cloud on Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles, Microsoft announced. Xbox Cloud Gaming first launched for mobile devices in September 2020 following a testing period that began in November 2019, then for PC in June 2021 following a testing period that began in April 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tamarin - Xbox Launch Trailer

Check out the trailer for Tamarin and join a monkey on his quest to stave off an insect invasion bent on industrializing his forest home which threatens his family's very existence in this action-adventure game, available now on the Xbox Store for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is also available on PlayStation 4 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ultimechs - Announce Trailer

Take control of mechanized professional athletes as they compete for victory in Ultimechs, the upcoming VR game coming to major VR platforms in 2022. Check out the announcement trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Falling Frontier - Exclusive Search and Rescue Gameplay Overview Trailer

Check out the Falling Frontier Search and Rescue Trailer, featuring several new ships and facilities. The latest trailer highlights the Search and Rescue mechanics, including the waystation, complete with ambient space traffic, planetary bombardment scenes, and some more information on command crew roles. Todd D'Arcy from Stutter Fox Studios takes us through all the details in this fresh gameplay overview. Falling Frontier is a sci-fi RTS with a heavy focus on recon, ship design, and logistics. It's scheduled to release in Q2 2022 and is available to wishlist now on Steam and GOG.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Empire of Sin: Make it Count - Release Trailer

Join game director Brenda Romero for a deep dive into what you can expect from Empire of Sin's Make it Count expansion, which brings a new playable boss: Maxim Zelnick, the "Mob's Fixer." Zelnick brings a string of ways to expand your empire, including the Fixer gangster profession, Loan Shark racket, additional missions, weapons, events, and much more. Additionally, check out the video for details on the free Precinct update, showcasing strategies for claiming new territory, and more. Empire of Sin: Make it Count is available now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES

