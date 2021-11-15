Power On: The Story of Xbox Documentary Series Trailer

Join game director Brenda Romero for a deep dive into what you can expect from Empire of Sin's Make it Count expansion, which brings a new playable boss: Maxim Zelnick, the "Mob's Fixer." Zelnick brings a string of ways to expand your empire, including the Fixer gangster profession, Loan Shark racket, additional missions, weapons, events, and much more. Additionally, check out the video for details on the free Precinct update, showcasing strategies for claiming new territory, and more. Empire of Sin: Make it Count is available now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.
