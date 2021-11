Update 11/5/2021: With Odell Beckham Jr. released by the Browns, should the Patriots go after him?. As was speculated heading into Friday, the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. have indeed parted ways. The team will release the Pro Bowl wide receiver, which in turn will expose him to the waiver wire: the club with the worst record in football — the 0-8 Detroit Lions — will have the first priority to claim him, with the New England Patriots coming in at No. 15.

