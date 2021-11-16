Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones to life in prison without the possibility of parole amid protests and a last-minute court appeal that argued the state’s execution process amounted to “cruel and unusual punishment.”. Stitt’s announcement came after Jones’ supporters staged days of...
NEW YORK (AP) — More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers were exonerated Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death. Manhattan judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late...
Prosecutors elicited a series of statements on Thursday during their cross-examination of Travis McMichael that could hurt his defense. McMichael is one of three white men on trial for the 2020 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are all facing counts...
Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been a...
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial deliberated for a third full day without reaching a verdict Thursday, while the judge banned MSNBC from the courthouse after a freelancer for the network was accused of following the jurors in their bus. The jury members will return...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two days before he was gunned down while buying cookies at his favorite bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Young Dolph visited a cancer center where a relative had received treatment. The 36-year-old who grew up on the Memphis streets was in town to hand out turkeys...
A partial lunar eclipse is taking place early Friday, and astronomers say it will be the longest one in several centuries, lasting almost 3 ½ hours. Weather permitting, skywatchers in many different regions of the world — including North America, South America, Eastern Asia, Australia and across the Pacific Ocean — will be able to catch at least part of the show.
