ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Commemorative coin revealed

By Martin City Telegraph
martincitytelegraph.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick unveiled the design of a new Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial Commemorative Coin on November 10 at the Museum here...

martincitytelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
lstribune.net

Congressman Cleaver Celebrates Unveiling Of Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial Commemorative Coins

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the United States Mint held a ceremony to unveil the designs of the Negro Leagues commemorative coins that will be minted in 2022. After a concerted bipartisan effort, The Negro Leagues Commemorative Coin Act, a bill introduced by United States Representative Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-MO), was signed into law in 2020. The bipartisan bill directed the Department of Treasury to mint three separate coins of varying denominations to commemorate the centennial of the establishment of the Negro Leagues, which was founded in Kansas City in 1920.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

White House to publicize requests to break "buy American" rule

The White House is making public all agency-waiver requests to the administration's "Buy American" rule, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The federal government is the single largest purchaser of consumer goods in the world, spending nearly $600 billion annually on procurement. The new process allows the public to scrutinize the president's commitment to foster sales of U.S.-made products.
POTUS
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
CBS News

What's in Democrats' $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill?

Washington – After protracted negotiations between congressional Democrats and President Biden over the details of his domestic policy agenda, the White House on Thursday rolled out a revamped framework that aims to expand the nation's social safety net and combat climate change. The cost of the package has been whittled...
POTUS
Daily Montanan

Immigrants make plea for deportation protection as Congress considers Build Back Better plan

WASHINGTON — Undocumented workers and immigration advocates are pushing for Democrats to keep work permits and protections from deportations in the final version of the $1.85 trillion social spending and climate package that the U.S. House is set to vote on as soon as Thursday night. Those immigration provisions face elimination when the bill moves […] The post Immigrants make plea for deportation protection as Congress considers Build Back Better plan appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emanuel Cleaver
Person
Roy Blunt
martincitytelegraph.com

Local Republican legislator names important issues for Missouri

Michael Davis, Missouri State Representative for the 51st District which includes part of Cass County and Martin City, says he hopes to phase out personal property taxes on vehicles during the upcoming 2022 session. “My legislative priority will be working to pass legislation to phase out Missouri’s personal property tax,...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Missouri Bicentennial Quilt Travel Exhibition Extended Into 2022

The State Historical Society of Missouri is extending the exhibition of the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt through the fall of 2022. The quilt, featuring blocks from all 114 Missouri counties and the independent City of St. Louis, has been on display in communities across the state since 2020. The one-of-a-kind quilt was to finish touring at the end of the year.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coins#Commemorative Coin#The U S Treasury
themissouritimes.com

McCloskey travels to Wisconsin to support Kyle Rittenhouse ahead of verdict

Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, is in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as a jury deliberates in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse, now 18, is on trial for fatally shooting two men and wounding another during protests against racial injustice following a police shooting last year. At issue is whether Rittenhouse, who had traveled to Kenosha from Illinois during the protests, acted in self-defense or instigated the incidents that led to two men dying. He is charged with five felonies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Federal judge sides with GOP states challenging limits on tax cuts in pandemic relief law

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Alabama has ruled in favor of attorneys general in 13 Republican-led states — including Iowa, Florida, New Hampshire, Kansas and Montana — that sued the federal government over a section of a coronavirus relief bill that barred states from using relief money to offset tax cuts. The ruling, which […] The post Federal judge sides with GOP states challenging limits on tax cuts in pandemic relief law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Federal judge rules that states, including Montana, can use funds to offset tax cuts

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Alabama has ruled in favor of attorneys general in 13 Republican-led states — including Iowa, Florida, New Hampshire, Kansas and Montana — that sued the federal government over a section of a coronavirus relief bill that barred states from using relief money to offset tax cuts. The ruling, which […] The post Federal judge rules that states, including Montana, can use funds to offset tax cuts appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

US indicts Iranians for election meddling

The US Justice Department announced indictments Thursday of two Iranians who allegedly took part in an online "disinformation and threat" campaign to influence American voters in the 2020 presidential election. Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi, 24, and Sajjad Kashian, 27, conducted a cyber campaign "to intimidate and influence American voters, and otherwise undermine voter confidence and sow discord," the department said. In parallel, the US Treasury announced sanctions on the two men and three others who ran the cybersecurity company they worked for, Emennet Pasargad. The Treasury said the company was formerly known as Net Peygard Samavat, which was hit with sanctions in 2019, and the Justice Department gave its former name as Eeleyanet Gostar.
DOWNEY, CA
NBC News

Democrats rebrand Build Back Better bill to counter inflation concerns

WASHINGTON — Democrats are refocusing their message on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill in response to inflation concerns from voters and key centrist lawmakers as Congress moves closer to final votes on the massive spending package. The White House and Democratic leaders have rebranded the legislation as an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thetrumantribune.com

Global War on Terrorism Post 9-11 Vets Receive Commemorative Coin

Cameron Ricard, left in left photo, and James Hodge each recently received a commemorative coin from Douglas Landsteiner of the Martin County Veteran Service Office. In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks and subsequent Global War on Terrorism, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs created a commemorative coin as an expression of appreciation to Minnesota veterans who have served since that day. These coins are a limited edition and available for a short time.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy