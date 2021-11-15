ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Nigerian judicial panel condemns 2020 Lekki toll gate shooting as 'a massacre'

By , Gianluca Mezzofiore, Nima Elbagir, Stephanie Busari, Barbara Arvanitidis, Katie Polglase
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Lethal violence committed by Nigeria's military on the night of October 20, 2020 could be considered a "massacre," a government-appointed panel concluded Monday -- contradicting previous official accounts of the...

