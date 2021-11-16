ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: The magnificent tension and potency in ‘The Power of the Dog’

By Madelyn Geyer
thenewshouse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly a Jane Campion film achieves such exultant beauty in a simple shot of hands dipping into a metal bucket filled with water. Her film The Power of the Dog is based on a 1967 novel by Thomas Savage. This western masterpiece grips the audience by the throat, only releasing to...

www.thenewshouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Benedict Cumberbatch on the Link Between Jane Campion and ‘Doctor Strange’

Over the past decade, one that has found Benedict Cumberbatch catapulting from global stardom as Sherlock Holmes to Doctor Strange, his personal edict has changed.  “It used to be just about challenging expectations and trying to do something unconventional to keep myself fresh, because of the amount of exposure I’ve had,” he said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “I didn’t want to keep turning up as fast-talking posh English people. That used to be the main driver. But now it’s much more about the people I get to work with.” One of those people is Jane Campion, the director of “The...
MOVIES
Vulture

The Power of the Dog Trailer: More Like the Power of Kirsten Dunst

“He’s just a man,” Kirsten Dunst whispers in the trailer for The Power of the Dog. “Only another man.” When Benedict Cumberbatch’s Phil Burbank, a cunning rancher more dangerous than he lets on, cruelly drives Dunst’s Rose and her son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), to tears, she needs the comfort just as much. Enter his rich brother, George (Jesse Plemons, Dunst’s real-life pardner), who secretly marries the widow, unfortunately bringing Phil even closer. Set in 1925 Montana, the trailer suffocates with anxiety even on the open plains. Phil’s mind games start with whistling a tune he knows Rose can no longer play. (No, that’s not the Jurassic Park theme song he’s attempting to compose.) Then his mockery of Peter appears to turn to mentorship. But from the way Rose yells after them as they ride off, it seems her mother’s intuition is saying something else. Written and directed by Academy Award winner Jane Campion in her first feature film in more than a decade, the movie is adapted from Thomas Savage’s novel of the same name and marks Campion’s first time working with a lead who suffers from being a m-m-man. At least there’s Kirsten Dunst’s palpable female energy from years of working with Sofia Coppola. Watch The Power of the Dog in select theaters November 13 or on Netflix December 1, and manifest more firsts for it: an Oscar nomination for Dunst and a Best Director win for Campion.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Rolling Stone

‘The Power of the Dog’: See New Trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch-Starring Western

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a ruthless ranch owner in the new trailer for The Power of the Dog, the Jane Campion-directed Western that heads to theaters this month before its arrival on Netflix on Dec. 1. Taking place on the Montana frontier in 1925, the film stars Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons as brothers Phil and George Burbank, with the latter marrying Kirsten Dunst’s widowed Rose and adopting her son, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee. This family dynamic is at the heart of this slow-burning Western, written and directed by Oscar-winner Campion. The Power of the Dog is one of a few films starring...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘The Power of the Dog’: Trailer of the Upcoming Netflix Release

Netflix has released the first full trailer for The Power of the Dog, one of its upcoming December releases. The film plans to sneak into the next awards season, since it had a successful premiere at the Venice Film Festival where it won the Silver Lion for Best Director. After screenings at Toronto, Telluride and San Sebastian, it will arrive on the streaming service on December 1. But that’s not all, on November 17 we will be able to see it in theaters for a limited time.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: “The Power Of The Dog”

The full trailer is out for Jane Campion’s “The Power Of The Dog” for Netflix/See-Saw Films. The movie hits select cinemas in November and arrives on Netflix worldwide on December 1st. Campion adapted the film based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel. The story follows wealthy Montana brothers Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch)...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freud
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Jonny Greenwood
UV Cavalier Daily

'The Power of the Dog' at the Virginia Film Festival

“The Power of the Dog” played at the Paramount Oct. 30 as part of the Virginia Film Festival and is set to be released in the United States Nov. 17. An opening shot displays cows and horses without a human in sight. Director Jane Campion imbues animals with a darkly divine aura by way of long, slow close-ups featuring horses’ and cows’ faces and their searching eyes. The film progresses slowly and sensually, taking care to develop characters and their movements in the spaces they inhabit. Within the uniquely American cultural consciousness, no other genre seems to persist so strongly as the Western, from the lasting legacy of John Wayne to continuous revisionaries like “Django Unchained” or “Nomadland.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Detroit News

'Passing' review: Racial drama torn between two worlds

Early on in "Passing," writer-director Rebecca Hall's measured, quiet drama about race, identity and society in New York in the 1920s, there's a scene where John Bellew, a fancy society-type played by Alexander Skarsgård, is talking about how much he despises Black people. "I hate them," he says, cackling. What...
MOVIES
IGN

Clifford the Big Red Dog Review

Clifford the Big Red Dog hits cinemas and Paramount Plus on Nov. 10. From the outset, it's clear that Clifford the Big Red Dog probably wouldn't exist without the charming crossover success of Paddington. Both films attempt to adapt iconic kids characters for the big screen and feature unexpected creatures going on fish-out-of-water journeys in whimsical city settings. While Clifford the Big Red Dog has lofty dreams, it never quite reaches the charming heights of Paddington. But it does offer up a whimsy-filled and easy-to-watch kids movie that will likely entertain the youngest of us and, most importantly, those who can get over the uncanny valley of Clifford himself.
PETS
lwlies.com

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion’s claustrophobic, slow-burn western dials up the queer subtext of Thomas Savage’s source novel. The year is 1925. Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) owns a ranch in Montana with his brother George (Jesse Plemons). Nearby, recently widowed Rose (Kirsten Dunst) is trying to survive with her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) by running a small restaurant. One visit from the Burbanks later and Rose has a new husband in George and a new enemy in Phil. “Hello, brother Phil,” says Rose on entering her new home, the dark and well-appointed Burbank ranch. “I’m not your brother, you’re a cheap schemer,” he says, as her face crumples.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potency#The Power Of The Dog#South Island#Theaters#American#New York Times
solzyatthemovies.com

The Power of the Dog Is Gorgeously Shot

The Power of the Dog features gorgeously shot cinematography and splendid performances in Jane Campion’s 1925-set Western. I cannot say enough good things about the film. The acting is top-notch. Benedict Cumberbatch delivers what may very well be the best performance of his career. Kirsten Dunst isn’t too bad herself! However, it’s Kodi Smit-McPhee coming through as the film’s surprise MVP. At first, Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Peter Gordon (Kodi Smit-McPhee) don’t get along. But later, they come to bond with each other to where you think there’s something between them. Peter Sciberras is good at his job because anytime you think something will happen between them, the film cuts away from the action.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Power of the Dog (2021)

The Power of the Dog, 2021. Written and Directed by Jane Campion. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Thomasin McKenzie, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll, Adam Beach, and Sean Keenan. SYNOPSIS:. Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother...
MOVIES
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

“Red Notice” film worth watching despite low quality

Netflix’s newest original film, “Red Notice,” was released in select theaters on Nov. 5 and then came to Netflix on Nov. 12. The film, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, has a star-studded cast headlined by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The film follows an art thief who has to team up with a wrongfully convicted FBI agent in order to stop another art thief from stealing a made-up artifact.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
arcamax.com

Review: 'Power of the Dog' reasserts Jane Campion's mastery and reveals a new side of Benedict Cumberbatch

Phil Burbank is a 1920s rancher, a born rider of horses and a skilled leader of men. He is also a sadist, a master of psychological abuse and, as played by a monstrous, mesmerizing Benedict Cumberbatch, one of the scariest characters you may encounter in a movie this year. For all that, he may be less scary than he is proud, reveling in his dominion over the land and its creatures great and small. He especially prides himself on having the gift of sight, an ability to see things that others cannot, like the strange, elusive vision cast by shadows in the hills near his Montana ranch. "There is something there, right?" one of his men asks. Phil replies, "Not if you can't see it, there ain't."
MOVIES
KCET

Star-Studded Ensemble Western Drama 'The Power of the Dog' Explores Toxic Masculinity at the KCET Cinema Series on Nov. 16

THE POWER OF THE DOG Trailer (2021) Q&A immediately following screening with Oscar-winning writer/director/producer Jane Campion and cast members Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and film editor Peter Sciberras. Written and directed by Oscar-winner Jane Campion, and based on the novel by Thomas Savage. In this Western, a domineering...
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Jonny Greenwood on the Dark Power of His Music for ‘The Power of the Dog’

One of the most intriguing, and certainly dark and disturbing, scores of this season is Jonny Greenwood’s music for “The Power of the Dog,” filmmaker Jane Campion’s Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a surly, complicated cowboy in early 20th-century Montana. It’s one of three scores the Radiohead musician-songwriter has in...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Jane Campion criticises superhero films: ‘I actually hate them’

Jane Campion has spoken out against superhero films calling them “noisy” and “ridiculous”. The Oscar-winning writer-director of The Piano was asked about her thoughts on the genre at a recent screening of her new awards-tipped Netflix drama The Power of the Dog. “I hate them,” she said to Variety. “I...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy