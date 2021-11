It finally happened. The Jack Eichel trade saga came to an end last night after months of speculation and controversy. The injury-stricken Vegas Golden Knights get their man, a star No. 1 center that they’ve lacked since their inception – who also happens to be injured. The Buffalo Sabres finally unload their disgruntled former captain, whose surgery demands and dissatisfaction with losing caused an unmendable rift between him and the organization. The full trade is as follows:

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO