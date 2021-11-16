ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers hope Newton can provide same jolt as a starter

restorationnewsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — Cam Newton proved he can provide the Carolina Panthers...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
USA Today

Panthers owner David Tepper refused to give Cam Newton's No. 1 away

The love and respect for Cam Newton, even after a messy separation, remained present within the Carolina Panthers organization. Featured in his Sunday morning report on how the unlikely reunion materialized, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted that Newton’s No. 1 had to be preserved by the team. “When the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
The Spun

Panthers Make Official Decision On Star RB Christian McCaffrey

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been out of action since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. The latest update on his status, however, is very encouraging. On Saturday, the Panthers officially activated McCaffrey from injured reserve. This means he’s eligible to play this Sunday against the Patriots. The...
NFL
12up

Cam Newton Panthers contract is wild

We've got a homecoming in the NFC South. That's right, with Sam Darnold injured, the Carolina Panthers have gone out and signed Cam Newton to a new one-year contract for the rest of the season. Well, Newton can make up to $10 million with his deal? We're not making that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Wilson Times
theScore

Panthers hopeful Darnold, McCaffrey can play vs. Patriots

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is hopeful quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey will suit up for the Week 9 meeting with the New England Patriots, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Darnold is listed as questionable due to a concussion and shoulder injury suffered during...
NFL
chatsports.com

Cam Newton gives Carolina Panthers hope, even if he's no longer 'Superman'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A fan wearing a big smile and a black No. 1 Cam Newton jersey was at the entrance of Bank of America Stadium on Thursday less than an hour after news of the quarterback returning to the Carolina Panthers became official. The sound of cars honking their...
NFL
WNMT AM 650

NFL-Quarterback Newton rejoins Panthers

(Reuters) – Quarterback Cam Newton is rejoining the Carolina Panthers, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Thursday, 18 months after they dropped him. The former first overall draft pick, who was cut by the team after nine seasons, makes his return as starter Sam Darnold sits out with a shoulder injury for the next four to six weeks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

Panthers agree to deal with Cam Newton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a one-year contact to bring back quarterback Cam Newton to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. "The 32-year-old Newton adds experience to the position, and offers possibilities on...
NFL
FanSided

Can Cam Newton lead Panthers to the playoffs?

The Carolina Panthers are bringing back Cam Newton to where it all began, but can he lead them to the postseason?. The Panthers started the season a misleading 3-0, with wins over the Jets, Texans and Saints. However, since then, they have fallen to 4-5, and are last place in the NFC South.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Cam Newton signing with the Panthers is good news for the Patriots

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has found a new team: his old one. Newton, who was released by the Patriots in August after serving as the team’s starter in 2020, agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. He will therefore return to the city he called home between 2011 and 2019.
NFL
USA Today

What Cam Newton's return means for the Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (boy, does that feel good to type again) is back in the building. In a surreal, but very real development in this roller coaster of a season, the organization met with and signed the greatest player in franchise history. And, at face value, that means a lot.
NFL
The Decatur Daily

Newton focuses on present with Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton was back home in Atlanta enjoying being a father and about to partake in one of his new favorites “taco Tuesday” for dinner when he glanced at his phone and noticed he'd missed a call. “Matthew Rhule,” Newton said to himself as he read the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy