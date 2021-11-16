Panthers hope Newton can provide same jolt as a starter

In what was a hectic Thursday in the world of the NFL, Cam Newton came to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract deal. The agreement between the two sides is for a $10 million deal, with $4.5 million of it being fully guaranteed. Numerous current and former...
After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
The love and respect for Cam Newton, even after a messy separation, remained present within the Carolina Panthers organization. Featured in his Sunday morning report on how the unlikely reunion materialized, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted that Newton’s No. 1 had to be preserved by the team. “When the...
Julian Edelman is experiencing Deja Vu. The Carolina Panthers reunited with quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday, signing him to a $10 million deal. The deal includes $4.5 million in fully guaranteed money plus a $1.5 million roster bonus. It brings Newton back to where he started his NFL career. With...
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been out of action since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. The latest update on his status, however, is very encouraging. On Saturday, the Panthers officially activated McCaffrey from injured reserve. This means he’s eligible to play this Sunday against the Patriots. The...
We've got a homecoming in the NFC South. That's right, with Sam Darnold injured, the Carolina Panthers have gone out and signed Cam Newton to a new one-year contract for the rest of the season. Well, Newton can make up to $10 million with his deal? We're not making that...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is hopeful quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey will suit up for the Week 9 meeting with the New England Patriots, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Darnold is listed as questionable due to a concussion and shoulder injury suffered during...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A fan wearing a big smile and a black No. 1 Cam Newton jersey was at the entrance of Bank of America Stadium on Thursday less than an hour after news of the quarterback returning to the Carolina Panthers became official. The sound of cars honking their...
(Reuters) – Quarterback Cam Newton is rejoining the Carolina Panthers, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Thursday, 18 months after they dropped him. The former first overall draft pick, who was cut by the team after nine seasons, makes his return as starter Sam Darnold sits out with a shoulder injury for the next four to six weeks.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a one-year contact to bring back quarterback Cam Newton to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. "The 32-year-old Newton adds experience to the position, and offers possibilities on...
The Carolina Panthers are bringing back Cam Newton to where it all began, but can he lead them to the postseason?. The Panthers started the season a misleading 3-0, with wins over the Jets, Texans and Saints. However, since then, they have fallen to 4-5, and are last place in the NFC South.
The Carolina Panthers announced they are bringing back Cam Newton to help fill their depleted quarterback room. After being released by the New England Patriots this summer, and remaining a free agent through the first nine weeks of the season, Cam returns to where his NFL journey began. Bucky Brooks explains why he likes this fit.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has found a new team: his old one. Newton, who was released by the Patriots in August after serving as the team’s starter in 2020, agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. He will therefore return to the city he called home between 2011 and 2019.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (boy, does that feel good to type again) is back in the building. In a surreal, but very real development in this roller coaster of a season, the organization met with and signed the greatest player in franchise history. And, at face value, that means a lot.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton was back home in Atlanta enjoying being a father and about to partake in one of his new favorites “taco Tuesday” for dinner when he glanced at his phone and noticed he'd missed a call. “Matthew Rhule,” Newton said to himself as he read the...
Let me start this game preview with the assertion that Sunday's matchup between Washington and Carolina has genuine playoff implications in the NFC, and that Washington is very much alive for a 6th or 7th seed in the NFC playoff picture, although I realize not a lot of people will see it that way.
