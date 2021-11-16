ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rays OF Arozarena, Reds 2B India earn Rookie of Year honors

restorationnewsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt didn’t feel like Randy Arozarena was a rookie this season....

restorationnewsmedia.com

WLWT 5

Reds' Jonathan India named as finalist for National League 'Rookie of the Year'

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds infielder is getting recognized for his talents. The Reds announced Monday that Jonathan India has been named a finalist for the Baseball Writers' Association of America National League Rookie of the Year. If India wins, the 24-year-old would become the eighth Reds rookie to do...
MLB
Bay News 9

Rays' Arozarena wins Baseball Digest rookie award

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India were named rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay. Arozarena won the American League award Wednesday after batting .274 with 20 home runs and 69 RBI for the AL East champions this season. He also had 20 stolen bases, 32 doubles, 94 runs and an .815 OPS.
MLB
NBC Philadelphia

Cincinnati Reds Jonathan India Wins NL Rookie of the Year Award

Cincinnati Reds Jonathan India wins NL Rookie of the Year award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cincinnati Reds' second baseman Jonathan India was named the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America Monday night. India, 24, is the eighth Rookie of the...
MLB
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena named American League’s top rookie

November 16, 2021 - After bursting on the scene in last year’s MLB postseason, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is this year’s American League Rookie of the Year. Arozarena, 26, received 124 points by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, including 22 first-place votes. Luis Garcia of the Houston Astros finished second with 63 points. In a positive sign for the Rays' prospects moving forward, Arozarena’s teammate Wander Franco finished third in the voting, despite only playing 70 games this season. Arozarena led all rookies with 4.1 Wins Above Replacement and became just the third rookie in the last decade to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season. Arozarena also only committed one defensive error in 119 games played in the outfield. The Rays phenom was favored to win the award after hitting 11 home runs during last year’s playoffs and was named that season’s ALCS MVP.
MLB
WKRC

BBWAA votes Reds second baseman India as NL Rookie of the Year

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Baseball Writers Association of America announced on Monday that it has voted Reds second baseman Jonathan India as the National League Rookie of the Year. India played in 150 games in the 2021 season and had a slash line of .269/.376/.459 with 21 homers, 67 RBI,...
MLB
restorationnewsmedia.com

Cash wins 2nd straight Manager of the Year; Kapler NL winner

For Kevin Cash, being mentioned in the same sentence with Bobby Cox is an honor.
MLB
restorationnewsmedia.com

Verlander gets $25M from Astros; Belt remains with Giants

NEW YORK — Justin Verlander reached a $25 million deal to remain with the Houston Astros as he comes...
MLB
restorationnewsmedia.com

Vick seizes third Football Forecast crown

Thanks to some advice gleaned from former Times sports editor Tom Ham years ago, Times freelance pho...
FOOTBALL
WRIC - ABC 8News

Julio Lugo, former Rays shortstop, dies at 45

Lugo spent parts of 12 seasons (2000-2011) in Major League Baseball playing for the Astros for parts of four seasons then the Rays for parts of four seasons. He later spent parts of three seasons with the Red Sox and had one-year-or-fewer stints with the Dodgers, Braves, Orioles and Cardinals.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Rays add to coaching staff with three promotions

ST. PETERSBURG — Rather than fill the one opening they had for an assistant hitting coach, the Rays decided they would prefer to have have two, promoting Dan DeMent and Brady North from their minor-league staff to share the duties. Rick Knapp, who has been the Triple-A Durham pitching coach,...
MLB
Daily Herald

Arozarena, India win Baseball Digest rookie awards

NEW YORK -- Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India were named rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay. Arozarena won the American League award Wednesday after batting .274 with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs for the AL East champions this season. He also had 20 stolen bases, 32 doubles, 94 runs and an .815 OPS.
BASEBALL
MLB

Arozarena, India earn Baseball Digest honors

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and Reds second baseman Jonathan India have been selected as the 2021 Baseball Digest/eBay American and National League Rookies of the Year. This marks the 50th year Baseball Digest has presented AL and NL Rookie of the Year awards. The selections were made by an eight-member (seven-vote) panel of Baseball Digest contributors as well as editor Thom Henninger, with panelists submitting votes independently.
MLB

