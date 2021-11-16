ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Proposed Bill would Rename Vergas Post Office to Honor Former Rural Mail Carrier

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL (KDLM) – Rep. Michelle Fischbach has introduced a bipartisan bill to rename the post office in Vergas. Under the...

Echo Press

Fischbach: A proposal for renaming two post offices

On Nov. 12, along with the entire Minnesota House delegation, I proposed two bipartisan bills that would rename two post offices in the 7th District. The Oklee Post Office would be renamed the Coya Knutson Post Office, in honor of the first Congresswoman from Minnesota. Ms. Cornelia “Coya” Genevive Gjesdal was born in Edmore, North Dakota, in 1912 to Norwegian immigrant farmers. She attended Concordia College in Moorhead before moving to New York City and attending Julliard School of Music with dreams of becoming a professional opera singer. Later, she moved back to Minnesota, where she married Andy Knutson and moved to his farm near Oklee, where they eventually operated a hotel and grain farm and adopted an 8-year-old boy, Terry.
Minnesota State
