ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

GLOBALink | Beijing Stock Exchange starts trading

sanantoniopost.com
 5 days ago

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The newly-established Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) started trading on Monday morning, with the first batch of 81 companies debuting on the bourse. The companies listed include 10 that were newly approved and...

www.sanantoniopost.com

Comments / 0

Related
sanantoniopost.com

China's education stocks tumble after introduction of 'Double Reduction' policy

Beijing [China], November 19 (ANI): China's new education policy has plunged the stock prices of Chinese education companies listed overseas and also upended the lives of millions of teachers employed, according to a Canada-based think tank. Beijing has introduced the "Double Reduction" policy referring to "Opinions on Further Reducing the...
EDUCATION
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
sanantoniopost.com

Paytm launches India's largest IPO, trades in red in initial minutes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Paytm became the largest initial public offering (IPO) launched in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), as its parent company, One97 Communications, on Thursday launched its IPO with the value of Rs 18,300 crores. However, amid weak market sentiments, immediately after the launch, the shares...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#Globalink#Beijing Stock Exchange#Bse#Xinhua Global Service
sanantoniopost.com

Oil price eases on move from world's largest importer

The world's biggest oil importer, China, is working on a release of crude from strategic storages, Beijing's reserve bureau said on Thursday ? a day after Washington's suggested they jointly tap reserves to ease prices. "We are carrying out the work of releasing crude oil reserves. And for any details...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yicaiglobal.com

UBS, Morgan Stanley See Opportunities in Beijing's New Stock Exchange

(Yicai Global) Nov. 16 -- Several overseas financial institutions, including UBS and Morgan Stanley, have embraced the potential of Beijing's first-ever stock exchange. China is an important market for UBS which is looking forward to actively participating in the relevant business of the Beijing Stock Exchange, Qian Yujun, chairman of the Zurich-headquartered investment bank's Beijing arm UBS Securities, said to Yicai Global.
MARKETS
sanantoniopost.com

China science, technology news summary -- Nov. 16

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China. Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has played a very important role in treating COVID-19 patients in the latest resurgence of the virus in China. TCM therapy is mainly used to treat patients with...
SCIENCE
sanantoniopost.com

Roundup: Tokyo stocks continue to gain for 4 days on yen's weakening

TOKYO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks continued their winning streak to four days on Tuesday, with the Nikkei finishing the day at a seven-week high, as market sentiment was boosted by weaker yen against the U.S. dollar, although growth was limited due to gains locked in by some investors.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Derrick

China stock exchange for entrepreneurs launches in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — A stock exchange set up in the Chinese capital to serve entrepreneurs opened trading Monday with 81 companies amid a crackdown on tech giants that has wiped more than $1 trillion off their market value abroad. The Beijing Stock Exchange joins others in Shanghai and the southern...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Beijing Stock Exchange Begins Trading With a Bang

The Beijing Stock Exchange burst into life on Monday, with trading in the stocks of 81 companies, including 10 that are newly listed on the new exchange. The 10 initial public offerings saw a rapturous reception, quickly running up to levels that have seen many of the stocks double or triple.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Beijing Stock Exchange: Three Of Four Debuts Soar In Financial Market Created To Extend Financial Lifeline To Small Companies

The Beijing Stock Exchange began trading on Monday , with three-quarters of 81 carefully selected stocks soaring in their debuts, underpinning the Chinese president's pledge to support small and medium enterprises that he has dubbed the "little giants" of the world's second-largest economy. Sixty of the stocks advanced by between...
ECONOMY
CNN

China's Xi Jinping gets his pet stock exchange in Beijing

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — The Beijing Stock Exchange, President Xi Jinping's new financial baby, is finally here. The bourse was first announced by the Chinese Communist Party leader in September, and is intended to help small and medium-sized enterprises raise capital. The first batch of 81 firms started trading...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

The new Beijing Stock Exchange’s companies are older and less tech-forward than promised

China is launching a major new stock exchange, this one in the country's capital. Following Xi Jinping's announcement in September, the Beijing Stock Exchange commences operations Monday. Authorities have said the exchange is a "major strategic deployment" that Xi avers will "support the innovation and development of small and medium-sized enterprises." A Protocol analysis of public data about the new exchange shows it's a bit older and less tech-forward than it might sound.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Beijing Stock Exchange clears companies to list on Nov 15 -filings

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s new Beijing Stock Exchange has approved applications from 10 companies to list shares on Nov. 15, company filings showed late on Wednesday, two months after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the bourse for small and medium-sized firms. The companies, currently listed on the so-called “innovation tier”...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Longeveron stock rockets on very heavy volume after upbeat FDA news

Shares of Longeveron Inc. blasted 120.9% higher on very active morning trading Thursday, after the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume exploded to 112.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 110,000 shares. The stock was both the biggest gainer and most active on major U.S. exchanges. The company said Lomecel-B is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial. Despite the rally, the stock, which went public in February, was still trading well below the initial public offering price of $10 a share. The stock has now climbed 77.7% over the past three months, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has slipped 8.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.4%.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Commodities Analyst Issues Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Warning, Says ‘The Sooner the Better’ for Altcoin Flush

A prominent market analyst is issuing a warning about popular dog-themed meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone says the recent drops in the prices of SHIB and DOGE are a signal that investors are rotating away from speculative cryptocurrencies, something he believes would be better if it happened sooner rather than later.
MARKETS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy