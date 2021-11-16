ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Daniel Benge Named to Variety’s Hollywood’s New Leaders List

By Press release submission
legalnewsline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox Rothschild LLP issued the following announcement on Nov. 11. Fox Rothschild LLP congratulates Daniel Benge, who was selected to the prestigious list of Hollywood’s New Leaders by Variety. This annual feature highlights emerging leaders under the age of 40 in the entertainment industry who continue to meet the...

legalnewsline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Time Studios Plans to Expand Documentary and Family Programming

Time Studios is expanding its library of documentaries and kids and family programming. The television and film production company plans to broaden its scope by hiring new creatives and increasing its overall production spend. The news comes as Time Studios announces it has surpassed $70 million in revenue since launching in early 2020. Within the last year, it has sold more than 20 projects to Netflix, Amazon, Paramount Plus, as well as HBO, Showtime, Nickelodeon and CNN Films. Some titles include “Big Vape” on Netflix and “John Lewis: Good Trouble” on CNN Films and “Amazing Grace” at Neon. To support the company’s...
MOVIES
The Atlantic

The Experiment Podcast: How Netflix’s Passing Upends a Hollywood Genre

Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Hollywood has a long history of “passing movies”—films in which Black characters pass for white—usually starring white actors. Even as these films have attempted to depict the devastating effect of racism in America, they have trafficked in tired tropes about Blackness. But a new movie from actor-writer-director Rebecca Hall takes the problematic conventions of this uniquely American genre and turns them on their head. Hall tells the story of how her movie came to life, and how making the film helped her grapple with her own family’s secrets around race and identity.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Free Press

Let’s Talk About: Hollywood’s reluctance to embrace non-western art

Yesterday, as I was scrolling through my Facebook timeline, I saw someone post an article that made me feel embarrassed and disappointed. At the same time, I wasn’t surprised by what I had seen. The shared article stated that “an American reporter [had] gone viral on social media” for asking...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Oh and Patina Miller to Be Honored at NY Women in Film and TV Muse Awards (Exclusive)

Sandra Oh and Patina Miller are set to be honored at the 2021 New York Women in Film and Television Muse Awards. Additional honorees for the 42nd annual event, once again being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, include writer-director Darnell Martin, WarnerMedia executive vp, communications and chief inclusion officer Christy Haubegger and disability rights activist Jason DaSilva. Oh, known for her roles on Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy, most recently starred in the Netflix comedy The Chair. Miller, who won a Tony for her role as the Leading Player in the 2013 revival of Pippin, will receive a Made in New...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Davis
Person
Michaela Angela Davis
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IndieWire

Michael Keaton and ‘Dopesick’ FYC Event Make for a Hot Hollywood Ticket

It seemed the hottest ticket in Los Angeles on Monday night was Hulu’s FYC event for “Dopesick,” where a capacity crowd at Neuehouse Hollywood was treated to an early screening of the limited series’ finale before it debuts on Hulu at midnight November 17. Created, co-written, and co-directed by Emmy-winner Danny Strong and adapted from Beth Macy’s book “Dopesick: Doctors, Dealers, and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” the series offers an in-depth look at America’s ongoing opioid crisis. Melding several timelines together and including both fictional and composite characters, the show aims to deliver as comprehensive a look at the...
MOVIES
Variety

Mel Brooks to Be Honored With L.A. Film Critics Career Achievement Award – Film News in Brief

Mel Brooks Awarded With the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Career Achievement Award The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) has announced that legendary filmmaker Mel Brooks will receive the LAFCA Career Achievement Award. Brooks began as a comic and writer on Sid Caesar’s variety show, “Your Show of Shows” and went on to create the comic character The 2000 Year Old Man with Carl Reiner. Brooks also wrote TV comedy series “Get Smart” with Buck Henry. “Mel Brooks is a national treasure and a comedy filmmaking legend,” said LAFCA president Claudia Puig. “Most of our members could probably quote whole swathes of...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Hoop Dreams’ Scripted Drama Set as Lena Waithe’s First Project in New Warner Bros. TV Deal

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions — the company the actor/writer/producer founded with Rishi Rajani — now has an exclusive, multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. At WBTVG, Waithe and Rajani will develop television projects for, according to the announcement, “all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and the five broadcast networks.” Hillman Grad’s previous deal was with Amazon Studios, but moved to WBTVG after a “highly competitive situation.” The terms were not disclosed. Waithe’s first project in the new pact will be to develop “Hoop Dreams” as a scripted drama, with Aaron Rahsaan Thomas (“S.W.A.T.”) set to executive...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Participant Honored with American Cinematheque’s Inaugural Power of Cinema Award

The American Cinematheque will be honoring Participant with its inaugural Power of Cinema Award. Led by CEO David Linde, Participant is celebrating 17 years since its founding, and has a body of work that speaks for itself, from the Oscar-winning productions of “Spotlight” and “An Inconvenient Truth,” to say nothing of the 100-plus projects that have marked the company with supreme class and distinction. Each year, the company averages up to six narrative features films, five documentaries, three episodic television series and more than 30 hours of digital short-form programming. “When Jeff Skoll founded Participant, it was with the goal of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#New York City#Black Hair#Variety#Fox Rothschild Llp#Fox Rothschild#Lgbtqi#Culture House Media#Hulu Own#Atlas Films#Monash University L
Variety

‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Sets Variety Special at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Yvonne Orji has set up a variety special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is in the early stages so details are scarce, but sources say it would incorporate comedy elements beyond traditional stand up and would dive into the Nigerian-American experience. Orji will write and executive produce in addition to starring. Odenkirk Provissiero’s DC Wade will also executive produce along with and Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman, who all previously worked with Orji on her HBO stand up special “Momma, I Made It!” News of the special comes as the hit HBO comedy series “Insecure” is preparing...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Starz Names Kathryn Busby President of Original Programming

Kathryn Busby has been named president of original programming at Starz. “Kathryn is an incredible well-seasoned executive who has a long-running track record of developing series with unique voices,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz. “We are excited to welcome her to the STARZ team where I know she’ll be instrumental in furthering the company’s commitment to deliver programming for women and underrepresented audiences.” In her new role, Busby will be responsible for leading the programming and development team at Starz and delivering on its programming mandate committed to narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences. Busby was previously...
BUSINESS
Daily Targum

Hollywood's homophobia is anything but glamorous

When people think of Hollywood, rarely does their mind ever go to “what a bunch of conservative, church-going folk." That’s true for either side of the aisle — whether it’s those obsessed with promoting "conservative values" or those praising the liberalism of the Hollywood elite (or, conversely, those upset that they aren’t liberal enough).
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

John Farrow: the star Australian director who Hollywood forgot

A new documentary examines Mia Farrow’s father, a prolific film-maker from Marrickville with a backstory stranger than fiction. History has largely ignored John Farrow. Despite the Marrickville-born film-maker carving out a staggering body of work – directing about 50 features for major US studios and working with stars including John Wayne and Bette Davis – it’s as though he barely even existed, beyond his name appearing in credits.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Essence

Photos Of Late Rapper Young Dolph And Longtime Love Mia Jaye From Their Nearly 10 Years Together

The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vogue

The Duchess Of Cambridge Wears An Emerald Jenny Packham Gown To The Royal Variety Show

After her appearance in gold Jenny Packham at the No Time To Die premiere, the Duchess of Cambridge returned to the Royal Albert Hall on 18 November for the Royal Variety Show, accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge. For the occasion, Kate dug another Jenny Packham piece out of her archives: an emerald beaded dress from the British designer’s autumn/winter 2020 collection, which she previously wore during a visit to Pakistan in 2019.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

90 Day: The Single Life's Natalie Gets Upset When Her Blind Date Orders a Cocktail: 'Not Nice'

Natalie Mordovtseva's journey to find love is off to a rocky start on 90 Day: The Single Life. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the season 2 premiere, Natalie goes on her first-ever blind date with a man named Johnny. Before heading into the restaurant, she admits to the cameras she's "nervous" — but her nerves quickly turn to frustration once the date begins.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy