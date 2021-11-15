ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cade Cunningham becomes youngest ever to record latest stat line

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham made a bit of history on Monday with a career performance in the Detroit Pistons loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Cunningham recorded a career-high 25 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals during the 129-107 loss. He went 10-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-11 from 3-point land, in 35 minutes of work for his best outing of the season.

With the performance, Cunningham became the youngest player in NBA history to tally at least 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists with five 3-pointers in a game at 20 years, 51 days. He topped LeBron James (20 years, 100 days) and Trae Young (20 years, 163 days).

He is the first Pistons rookie to reach those numbers in a game.

The effort came as the Pistons were flat out of the gate. They trailed 31-12 after the first quarter and were eventually down 32 points as head coach Dwane Casey took responsibility for not having his team ready after beating the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

The silver lining from the loss will certainly be the play of Cunningham. He continues to improve on a nightly basis and it resulted in his best game of the season. The Pistons may not win very many games this season but watching his development will offer some hope for the future.

