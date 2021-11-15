Freedom promo plan offers 1.5GB of data for $19

If you are a Verizon Wireless customer, you need to pounce on this deal -- if it gets offered to you. Allow me to explain this whole thing as it is a bit secretive. I've been a Verizon Wireless customer for well over 20 years. My first cell phone with them weighed a pound or two, the battery was the size of a deck of cards, you had to pull up the antenna to make a call, and it had huge green LCD numbers on it (we're talkin' mid-90s here).

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO