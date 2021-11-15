ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Freedom promo plan offers 1.5GB of data for $19

By Karandeep Oberoi
mobilesyrup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaw-owned Freedom Mobile is offering a 1.5GB promotional plan with unlimited talk and text for $19 per month. Shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘TH3R,’ the plan regularly costs $29/month, but the promotion includes...

mobilesyrup.com

Comments / 0

Related
droid-life.com

Verizon is Offering Select Customers 999GB of Bonus Data for $5

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Rarely do we see a promotion from a carrier like Verizon and say, “What in the world – that’s a crazy good deal!” We’re saying that right now, though, thanks to a promotion that select customers have received over the past couple of months that gives them more bonus data than most of us will ever use in a single month.
ECONOMY
Radio Business Report

Cross-Platform Data Sharing Comes From New Marketron Offering

Broadcast media industry sales technology provider Marketron has launched a new product suite designed to leverage open APIs, connectors and custom integrations. This, Marketron says, gives its customers the ability to consolidate disparate data sources — including linear, O&O and third-party digital advertising systems — into a single ecosystem. Introducing...
TECHNOLOGY
Rock 104.1

Some NJ Verizon Wireless Customers Offered a Ridiculous 999 GB of Data for $5

If you are a Verizon Wireless customer, you need to pounce on this deal -- if it gets offered to you. Allow me to explain this whole thing as it is a bit secretive. I've been a Verizon Wireless customer for well over 20 years. My first cell phone with them weighed a pound or two, the battery was the size of a deck of cards, you had to pull up the antenna to make a call, and it had huge green LCD numbers on it (we're talkin' mid-90s here).
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prepaid Plans#Discounts#Shaw#Freedom S Auto Pay#Freedom Mobile Source
TechCrunch

Lusha, a crowdsourced data platform for B2B sales, gets $205M Series B at $1.5B valuation

For many sales and marketing teams, finding leads is a time-consuming and tedious process. Lusha, a sales intelligence platform for B2B sales, is helping with a crowdsourced database that helps companies narrow down their lists of potential customers to the most likely candidates. Founded in 2016, the company was bootstrapped until it raised its Series A just nine months ago. Today, it announced it has hit unicorn status, with a $205 million Series B that puts the Tel Aviv-based startup’s valuation at $1.5 billion.
MARKETS
mobilesyrup.com

Samsung’s Black Friday promos offers discounts on Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and more

Samsung has officially laid out its Black Friday promotional plans. Starting now, many of the company’s devices ranging from tablets to smartphones and wearables will be available at a discount until early December. Included in the promo are discounts are recently released devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and more.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Huge discounts on wearable tech just launched at Best Buy Canada

The pre-Black Friday rush is underway, and Canadian tech retailers are all getting in on the action. Some of the best deals we’ve seen this week are on wearable tech at Best Buy, featuring brands like Fitbit, Samsung, and Garmin. Check out the steep savings below:. Fitbit Versa 2 40mm...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
mobilesyrup.com

Adobe offering 40 percent off Creative Cloud subscriptions until December 3

Adobe’s Black Friday / Cyber Monday discounts are back. That means you can get 40 percent off Adobe’s Creative Cloud plans until December 3rd. The deal includes Adobe’s ‘Creative Cloud All Apps’ plan, which normally costs $69.99 per month in Canada. With the Black Friday 40 percent discount, the plan drops to about $42/mo.
COMPUTERS
mobilesyrup.com

The Source discounts Apple’s 2021 M1 iPad Pro

The Source currently has Apple’s 2021-released M1 chip iPad Pro variants on sale as part of its broader Black Friday sale. Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) – 128GB – Wi-Fi: $949.99 (regularly $999.99) Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) – 256GB – Wi-Fi: $1,079.99 (regularly $1,129.99) Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)...
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Amazon discounts three-month Xbox Game Pass for PC digital code

Amazon Canada is currently offering three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC at a discount. Regularly available for $35.99, the three-month subscription is currently available for $20.99, marking a $15 discount. The subscription allows you to access the Xbox app on PC, and download Xbox games the same day...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Virgin Media Black Friday deals 2021: Best early discounts on phone, SIM only plans and broadband

Virgin Media is a big player in the internet and connectivity game. Its services are installed in more than 16 million home across the UK, and if you take into account TV and mobile as well as broadband, Virgin plays host to more than 47 million active connections. With big numbers already signed up to its service, this Black Friday we’re digging out the best deals and discounts it’s offering to new and existing customers.Virgin Media’s products sit in three different categories – television, mobile and broadband. In June 2021, it launched an exclusive partnership with O2, meaning that it...
SHOPPING
mobilesyrup.com

Amazon discounts 43-inch and 50-inch Fire TVs by up to 31 percent

There’s only one more week until Black Friday 2021 🔥. However, as always, Amazon Canada has taken an early lead and heavily discounted several of its Fire TVs. Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa — $379.99 (27 percent off) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch...
SHOPPING
wccftech.com

Tello Value Prepaid Plan Unlimited Talk/Text + LTE Data Is Up For Amazing Price Drop Offers – Avail Now

Are you looking for a good text, talk, and data Plan but are worried about the high fees? Well, no need to worry because we have the perfect offer right here. Wccftech is offering an amazing price drop offer on the Tello Value Prepaid Plan Unlimited Talk/Text + LTE Data. There are different offers available, and you can get the one that suits your needs. The offer will expire in a few days, so get them right away.
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Shaw Mobile rolls out Black Friday deals with savings on iPhone, Samsung

Shaw Mobile rolled out its Black Friday with some deals and discounts on smartphones and plans. The only real catch with Shaw Mobile is that to get some of the best deals, you’ll need to have a Shaw internet package as well. If you do, great! You can get some excellent discounts. Check it out:
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Hertz To Raise $1.5B Via Debt Offering

Hertz Global Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: HTZ) wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, The Hertz Corporation, intends to offer $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2026 and senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private offering. The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears. Hertz Corp. intends to use the proceeds, together with...
ECONOMY
mobilesyrup.com

Amazon Canada is offering a slew of solid tech deals today

‘Black Friday’ 2021 is turning into a month of hot deals. Although Amazon Canada stated in a press release that its deals will be offered in a two-day bonanza, there are plenty to consider scoring now, especially if you’re concerned about shipping delays this holiday season. Below are several of...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy