An Elegy for Oscar

There are times when it feels as though the critics are a tad unfair and don’t really understand what’s going on in a movie since they enter a default setting and don’t know how to turn it off. This is the case when it comes to Oscar, which is more of a frenzied comedy that’s meant to make a person feel just as frazzled as the characters appear to be while going through a single day in the life of Angelo “Snaps” Provolone as he tries to navigate becoming an upstanding citizen while trying to deal with the fact that many won’t see him as anything but a beer baron that’s spent most of his life as a crook. The movie even starts out with Angelo swearing to his father, played by Kirk Douglas of all people, that he’ll go legit to honor his father’s dying wish. Of course, the slapstick humor, heavy on the slapping portion at the beginning of the movie, was bound to get on the nerves of some that don’t appreciate physical comedy as much, but it had the effect of being hilarious since it was timed perfectly.

