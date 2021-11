NFT platform Bitski has teamed up with streetwear brand PLEASURES for a capsule collection titled “WAGMI” — a crypto term short for “We’re All Gonna Make It.”. The collection, composed of a hoodie, cap and dog tag necklace, features holographic accents and heavily features the WAGMI acronym across its digital pieces. The wearables will be available to wear in digital games as more integrations become available with Bitski’s wallet in the future.

