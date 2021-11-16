Squirrel Parkour? The Science Behind Squirrel Acrobatics

Here is video proof that the small town of Onley, Illinois does in fact have a large number of rare ghost-white albino squirrels running around in the wild. If you remember a couple of months ago I first wrote about these unique albino squirrels that have a large population in a small town in Illinois called Onley, to read that story click here! In that story, I learned that basically the squirrels were bred back in the early 1900s and the population of the all-white squirrels skyrocketed from there, however, their numbers are slowly dwindling, and now the squirrels are very much protected by the city. Well at that time I couldn't find a great video of the squirrels but I finally did, this video was uploaded on YouTube this summer by a channel called wheretheheckarethealbans, and it shows the squirrels clear as day around the 5-minute mark of the video. The video goes on for a longer period of time following this family on their adventure through the small town, and they have a whole channel dedicated to their adventures with a couple of thousand followers, but if you are like me and just on the search for the squirrels it all starts at that 5-minute mark.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO