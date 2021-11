If your family puts up a live Christmas tree each year, it's about time to get ready to deck your halls and you might want to think about doing so sooner rather than later. According to the American Christmas Tree Association, some pre-cut live Christmas trees may be hard to come by this year thanks to droughts and fires, and shipping issues and they recommend picking out your tree earlier than you might have in past years.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO