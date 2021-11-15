Max Palmer: The Video A.K.A. Paul Coots’ ‘HIT’ Video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Award-winning chef and restauranteur Dana Rodriguez will be taking over the kitchen at Casa Bonita. The iconic Colorado landmark was recently purchased by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone who promised to improve the food. (credit: Evan Semón/CBS) Rodriguez, a three-time James Beard award nominee, will take the role as Executive Chef of Casa Bonita and promises a major overhaul of the culinary program that will “improve everything, but change nothing.” Dana Rodriguez (credit: Feed Media) Rodriguez worked her through the ranks of Denver’s top restaurants including Rioja and Bistro Vendome, before opening two restaurants of her own: Super Mega Bien and Work & Class. Her third – Cantina Loca – opening in late 2021. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “This is a dream come true,” says Rodriguez in a statement. “Casa Bonita means so much to so many people here in Denver. I’m excited to work with Trey and Matt and reimagine the culinary program; I want to make sure this is a place where people will look forward to eating, drinking, spending time and bringing friends, family and visitors.”

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO