ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Max Palmer: The Video A.K.A. Paul Coots’ ‘HIT’ Video

quartersnacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA colleague remarked that months ago, he had driven past the red Navy Yard Philly step, saw a disconfigured piece of wood up to it, and knew that it had to be a Max Palmer concoction — despite there being no skaters in sight. (That spot is also the headline image...

quartersnacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
thatgrapejuice.net

New Videos: Big Sean & Hit-Boy – ‘Chaos’ & ‘The One’

With its #76 premiere on the Billboard 200 this week, ‘What You Expect’ – the first joint EP from Big Sean and Hit-Boy – comes as the highest placement the latter has had on the album chart to date. In a bid to boost the project to even higher heights...
ENTERTAINMENT
krush925.com

Ava Max and Tiësto team up in the video for their single ‘The Motto’

Pop singer Ava Max and EDM star Tiësto has teamed up for the new single “The Motto.” In the accompanying music video, the Dutch DJ and hit-making singer in a time-traveling hotel, where they’re deposited in the Twenties to take over the dance floor with their collaborative single. Tiësto said...
MUSIC
wrestlingrumors.net

Big E.’s Actions Caused WWE To Receive Some Complaints

I guess it’s not for everyone. The WWE Champion is automatically one of the biggest names in wrestling, just due the prestige of the championship that they are holding. It is the kind of thing that can make someone’s career, even if they have already done quite a few positive things before. It turns out that the current WWE Champion got the company in some trouble due to one of his signature actions.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Palmer
Person
John Choi
aiptcomics

WWE releases eight more Superstars, including all of Hit Row

WWE has released eight more Superstars tonight, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly wrestling podcast, PTW!. Many of these names are shocking — John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019 and has been regularly featured alongside The Miz since, Tegan Nox was a fan favorite who had recently been called up to the main roster, and Drake Maverick managed to evade release in 2020.
WWE
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Jamie gets surprising news

Now that we’re a few days away from Yellowstone season 4 episode 4, the Paramount Network has finally revealed more news!. So what do we have to tell you today? It starts with 100% confirmation that “Winning or Learning” is the name of the next episode. That’s an interesting title, mostly because it feels like something a high-school football coach would say: “There is no losing, only learning.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Yard#Qs#The Hit Video#Bsa#Dreewwwwwww#Polish
architecturaldigest.com

Tour Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli’s Los Angeles Home

When Samira Wiley moved into Lauren Morelli’s Los Angeles home in 2016, the space had been recently decorated by designer Stefani Stein. The couple found happiness inside Morelli’s crisp and colorful bungalow, and yet, “it felt like [Samira] was living in my space, as opposed to something that was co-created,” the television producer and writer says. Three years later, recently married and ready to start a family, the couple decided to find a new home—one that reflected both of their design sensibilities.
CELEBRITIES
themusicuniverse.com

Sean Paul debuts ‘Dynamite’ video with Sia

Track is follow-up to “Cheap Thrills” collaboration. Sean Paul releases his new visual for latest indisputable pop banger “Dynamite” featuring Sia. Directed by Storm Saulter, the music video matches the energetic single with its lively choreography and Sci-Fi setting. The fun and futuristic video gives viewers a peek into the...
MUSIC
MMAWeekly.com

Jake Paul releases training footage and trashes Tommy Fury | Video

YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul puts his undefeated 4-0 record on the line against Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 in Florida. In a recent social media post, Paul claims to have been training for seven weeks before the bout agreement was signed while Fury was out smoking cigars and eating donuts.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Video: Jake Paul Discusses Tommy Fury Showdown, Training, More

(Video by Ryan Burton) - International super star Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will face undefeated professional boxer and U.K. reality TV star Tommy “TNT” Fury in a sanctioned eight-round cruiserweight bout after months of heated back-and-forth between the two men. Paul and Fury will headline a SHOWTIME PPV event...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
mymixfm.com

Ava Max travels to the past to party in new video for Tiësto collab “The Motto”

Ava Max time-travels to the 1920s and gets everybody dancing in the video for “The Motto,” her new collaboration with superstar DJ Tiësto. In the clip, a tipsy Ava leaves a party at a hotel and gets into an elevator, which she manages to short out with her glass of champagne. It goes haywire and deposits her in the lobby of the hotel in the Jazz Age, where bellhops and flappers eye her curiously.
MUSIC
vanyaland.com

Hit the race track with The Ramona Flowers and the ‘Up All Night’ video

We’re not sure what’s cooler, teaming up with Nile Rodgers for a lively new single or living out the dream of being a professional race care driver, but The Ramona Flowers are in a prime position of not having to choose. Today (November 11) the Bristol quintet roar out of the gate with “Up All Night,” a vivacious new indie alt-pop jam that finds Rodgers riding shotgun, and the video slots the gents behind the wheels of GT40 race cars. It’s a stellar visual played out on the track, directed by Vaughan Arnell (Pet Shop Boys, Robbie Williams), only matched by the track itself.
MUSIC
orcasound.com

Diplo debuts video for “Promises” with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax

Diplo shares the video for “Promises” with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax, created by Actual Objects (Travis Scott, Yves Tumor)—watch here. The song was originally released via Higher Ground, Diplo’s deep house label that launched in 2019—listen here. The new song follows the success of the trio’s first collaborative hit...
MUSIC
quartersnacks.com

Free Beers At FTC Type Beat

Added Dusty Familia’s “101 Fulton” edit of the Veteran’s Plaza in Grand Rapids, Michigan + Maceo Moreau’s “La Plaine Brute” edit from La Plaine in Marseilles to the QS One-Spot Part Map. Paul Young uploaded the full raw files to the “Museum of Sex” edit. “I lovvvveee your outfitttttt. Mwah.”...
NEWARK, NJ
24hip-hop.com

Big Sean & Hit-Boy Shares ‘Chaos’ Music Video: Watch

Big Sean and iconic producer Hit-Boy’s run has continued deep into November. The duo first linked up for their collaborative single “What A Life” on Oct. 22, and dropped their six song EP What You Expect the next week. Today, Sean and Hit-Boy dropped the EP’s fourth music video for...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Denver

Dana Rodriguez Named Executive Chef Of Casa Bonita

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Award-winning chef and restauranteur Dana Rodriguez will be taking over the kitchen at Casa Bonita. The iconic Colorado landmark was recently purchased by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone who promised to improve the food. (credit: Evan Semón/CBS) Rodriguez, a three-time James Beard award nominee, will take the role as Executive Chef of Casa Bonita and promises a major overhaul of the culinary program that will “improve everything, but change nothing.” Dana Rodriguez (credit: Feed Media) Rodriguez worked her through the ranks of Denver’s top restaurants including Rioja and Bistro Vendome, before opening two restaurants of her own: Super Mega Bien and Work & Class. Her third – Cantina Loca – opening in late 2021. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “This is a dream come true,” says Rodriguez in a statement. “Casa Bonita means so much to so many people here in Denver. I’m excited to work with Trey and Matt and reimagine the culinary program; I want to make sure this is a place where people will look forward to eating, drinking, spending time and bringing friends, family and visitors.”
DENVER, CO
Footwear News

Rick Owens and Converse Just Launched Their DRKSHDW DRKSTAR Collection

Rick Owens and Converse are back with another sneaker collab. The fashion designer and the footwear brand have teamed up once again to deliver their latest DRKSHDW DRKSTAR collection, which sneaker fans can purchase now. After updating the classic Converse Weapon with the DRKSHDW TURBOWPN release in August, Owen and Converse’s latest collaborative offering includes two reimagined versions of the classic Chuck 70 shoe including a high and low-cut style. The upper of each pair is crafted with a heavy-weight 18 oz twill cotton including with the extended tongue, which was also featured on both of Owen’s previous TURBODRK and TURBOWPN silhouettes....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Menil Collection to Mount Exhibition of Bruce Davidson Photography Trove

An exhibition of the images by American photojournalist Bruce Davidson taken between 1965 and 1995 will go on view at the Menil Collection in Houston next month. The show primarily draws from a recent gift from an anonymous donor of nearly 350 photographs, which have until now not gone on view at the Menil. The exhibition will give an overview of Davidson’s career from his early series chronicling a gang of teenagers known as The Jokers in in Brooklyn to his images of the civil rights movement and segregation in the South during the early 1960s. Taken in 1959 and subsequently published in...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy