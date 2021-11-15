ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

10 Local Boise Area Restaurants So Good That We’re Begging for a Second Location

By Michelle Heart
MIX 106
MIX 106
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's hard to beat a meal cooked with love at a restaurant with its roots in the Treasure Valley but sometimes you end up choosing something else simply because of proximity. Trust...

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MIX 106

There’s One Christmas Film That Is Tradition in Idaho

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here. Christmas. And there are so many things that make this our favorite holiday. There's family time, Santa, the lights and decorations, the food and treats, presents... Oh, and the movies. One of the reasons why Christmas movies are so good,...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Jersey Shore Super-Fan Strikes in Boise’s Club Karma [Video]

There's nothing quite like getting a night out in downtown Boise. When people hear that Boise, Idaho of all places even has a nightlife scene, most are surprised. While the quantity of clubs may not be huge, on a Friday or Saturday Night--Boise's streets are packed with people late into the night.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Child Christmas Movie Star Actors: Where Are They Now?

It's that time of year again! When Holiday classics and Hallmark Movies are being played, bringing back all the nostalgia. Well, we're about to blow your minds with exactly how much those childhood Christmas movie characters have changed over the years. Child Star Chirstmas Movie Actors: Where Are They Now?
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Restaurants
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Restaurants
MIX 106

Miller’s Mission: 10 Years of Treasure Valley Giving

Our tenth year of Miller's Mission begins today as we once again live at the Wal Mart in Nampa on Garrity and Franklin. I'll be living at the Wal Mart in hopes of bringing attention to the challenges of homelessness and affordable housing in the Treasure Valley. We began our efforts ten years ago by living at the River of Life Rescue Mission in Boise. The first year we contributed twenty turkeys to feeding families in Ada and Canyon Counties.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Ten Reasons You Don’t Want to Retire in Idaho

Idaho is the fastest-growing state in the nation. Every day the Treasure Valley is home to over one hundred people moving into our area. It seems that everyone in the country wants to become an Idahoan. However, is Idaho suitable for you if you're retired or close to retirement? We've put together a list of reasons why Idaho is not for retirees.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale Booths Are Available!

Idaho's Largest Garage Sale is just around the corner!. Is your garage full? Want to finally be able to to use your spare bedroom as a bedroom instead of storage? Register today for your booth at Idaho's Largest Garage Sale, May 21, 2022! By clicking the link in this article or visiting the tab at the top of this page you will be able to guarantee your spot at this year's event, hosted by Townsquare Media at Expo Idaho!
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Begging#Gems#Food Drink
MIX 106

Dinner Idea: The Empanada Club In Meridian

I'm a picky eater, and had never had an empanada, and when it was suggested to me to try this amazing local spot called The Empanada Club, I was a little bit nervous. Spoiler alert: It's my new favorite spot. Maybe you've driven by and seen The Empanada Club off...
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

This Sounds Like Arby’s Is Making an Idaho-Inspired Liquor

What a great time to be alive. Over the past few years we have seen some pretty interesting collaborations when it comes to food. Many chain restaurants are looking to up their game by working with big profile names. For instance, McDonald's will be doing a 12 Days of Christmas...
MIX 106

5 Boise Restaurants Taking Thanksgiving Reservations

A huge Thanksgiving feast at home might be a tradition, but making a reservation and going out for dinner will surely help avoid 7 days worth of leftovers. There are several Treasure Valley restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving reservations this year, but you'll probably want to hop on it before all of the tables fill up.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

These Multicultural Cooking Classes Can Only Be Found In Idaho

What exactly do you know about the Idaho Office for Refugees? The website details their mission: ​"The Idaho Office for Refugees strives to ease the transition for those seeking refuge in the United States by providing education, connection, and space for growth." It also provides one of the coolest things...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MIX 106

New Chipotle Location Coming to Boise Eqipped With a Drive Thru

Boise is getting another Chipotle! This is probably really good news considering lines always seem to be almost out the door at any Chipotle in the Treausre Valley. This location will be opening in southeast Boise on Apple St. and Boise Ave. across from Timberline High. Don Day of BoiseDev...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Update: Where is Idaho’s Viral Cranberry Juice Guy Now?

Remember the Ocean Spray cranberry juice video that went viral last year? The skateboarder (@doggface208) is an Idaho native who hopped on his skateboard while sipping on a jug of cranberry juice and lip singing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” on his way to work (at an Idaho potato factory) because his car wouldn’t start.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Have You Heard The Rumored Feud Between These Two Boise Restaurants?

For years there have been rumors about Café Rio and Costa Vida's origin stories. The restaurants are so similar, it's no surprise people think the two must be connected in some way. And everyone likes a sordid tale of betrayal. One popular theory that's made the rounds over the years is that a husband and wife started Café Rio together and after a nasty split, the wife started Costa Vida to spite her husband. Another version cites a set of best bros who went to war over control of the restaurant and one broke off and started his own.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

‘Christmas In Meridian’ Winter Lights Parade Is Set

Kick off the holiday season in Meridian with the 'Christmas in Meridian' Winter Lights Parade on Friday, December 3rd!. "Sleigh bells riiiiing, are ya listenin??" This is the most family fun way to kick off the holiday season in Meridian, with the City Of Meridian Parks and Recreation on Friday, December 3rd! According to christmasinmeridian.org, "The parade will float through old town Meridian to usher in the start of the holiday season. Santa will join us and bring his magic to light the city Christmas Tree that will shine throughout this festive season in Generations Plaza." Seeing a parade in old town Meridian is such a great Treasure Valley tradition; the streets are lined up with people with chairs, blankets and wondrous eyes as they see the magic of the parade coming down the street. With Santa, the Christmas tree and all your other favorite holiday traditions in tow, it's sure to be a fun time with the family.
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

These 5 Christmas Tree Farms Are Boise’s Favorites

It’s that time of year again! Can you believe it? Time to shop crazy deals, wear ugly sweaters, and wait patiently for Santa on Christmas Day. It ALSO means Christmas Trees! One of my favorite holiday traditions, Christmas trees are the staple of the holiday in every home. If you’re...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Food Bank, City Of Nampa Giving Out Free Food

All day Wednesday (or until they run out), the Idaho Food Bank and the City of Nampa are giving away free food to anyone who comes to pick up. This is pretty wonderful, especially this time of year and especially for individuals and families who are food insecure. According to our friends at CBS 2 Boise, "The City of Nampa along with the Idaho Food Bank will be distributing fee food to the community between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday or until the food runs out. The distribution will be held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa." If you're wondering if you or someone you know qualifies, "There are no qualifications other than need and you are able to pick up the food for yourself or your neighbor."
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Newbies, Put These Fun Activities On Your To-Do List

If you move to Idaho without having any family or friends already living here, it's hard to know where to start in getting to know the place you now call home. Google searches and local news are helpful, but there's nothing like getting the low down from someone who's been living life here since childhood. Thankfully there are plenty of locals happy to share their wisdom. Here's the inside scoop on what you need to check out from someone who's called Idaho home since birth.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy