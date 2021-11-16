ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Biden warns Xi against ‘unilateral effort’ to change Taiwan in virtual US-China summit

By Andrew Feinberg and Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jawWO_0cxxwYOP00

United States president Joe Biden and China ’s Xi Jinping locked horns over Taiwan during their first virtual summit which concluded after three hours.

Mr Biden told his counterpart that the US is strongly opposed to "unilateral efforts to change the status quo” or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

He added that their responsibility as leaders is to ensure that competition between their respective nations “does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended”.

He said the relationship between the world’s two largest economies should be one of “simple, straightforward competition”, and suggested that he and Mr Xi needed to establish guidelines for that competition.

However, Mr Xi warned the American president that supporting Taiwan's bid for independence would be "like playing with fire" and Beijing is prepared to take “decisive measures”, according to Chinese state media. The Chinese president added that “those who play with fire will get burned”.

After the meeting, the White House said Mr Biden reiterated the US will abide by the longstanding US “One China” policy, which recognises formal relations with Beijing but allows defence ties with Taipei.

Beijing maintains that Taiwan is a part of its national territory, even though the island has been self-ruled since its split from the mainland after a civil war in 1949.

China has not ruled out the use of force to bring the sovereign state under its control and has been beefing its military activities around the island, including flying a record number of warplanes on Taiwan’s airspace.

Last month, Mr Biden said that the US would extend its forces to Taipei in the view of an attack from Beijing. Under a 1979 agreement, the US had pledged to make available support to Taiwan for its defence.

In a biennial military report, the defence ministry of Taiwan stated that Beijing has allegedly launched “grey zone” warfare — a tactic aimed at subduing a nation through exhaustion, stopping short of an actual war.

Prior to the summit on Monday evening, Taiwan was raised as a key point of contention in a call between Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

Apart from Taiwan, both the leaders also discussed other controversial issues like China's practices in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

“It seems to me we need to establish some common-sense guardrails, to be clear and honest where we disagree, and work together where our interests intersect, especially on vital global issues like climate change,” Mr Biden said, calling the establishment of such constraints “responsible world leadership”.

“We have a responsibility to the world, as well as to our people.  It’s why we believe … all countries have to play by the same rules of the road,” he continued, adding later that that belief was why the US would “always…stand up for our interests and values and those of our allies and partners”.

Mr Xi, through a translator, replied that the two countries “face multiple challenges together” and must “increase communication and cooperation,” both as the world’s two top economies and as permanent members of the UN Security Council.

“A sound and steady China-US relationship is required for advancing our two countries’ respective development and for safeguarding a peaceful and stable international environment, including finding effective responses to global challenges such as climate change … and the Covid pandemic,” Mr Xi said.

Monday’s virtual meeting was Mr Biden’s first face-to-face communication with Mr Xi since he took office in January, though the two leaders have held several phone calls. The meeting was conducted through secure videoconference because Mr Xi has not left Chinese soil in more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China protests passage of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

China on Tuesday protested the passage of a US Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait calling it a deliberate move to undermine stability in the region. The US Navy said in a statement the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday “in accordance with international law.” It said the ship’s transit through the strait “demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." “The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” said the statement posted on the website of the 7th Fleet. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...
ADVOCACY
AFP

US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. US warships periodically conduct freedom of navigation sailings through the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters as its own territory. 
MILITARY
Reuters

Taiwan talks chips, Chinese 'coercion' in U.S. meeting

TAIPEI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan and the United States discussed chip shortages and how to respond to China's economic "coercion" during the second session of an economic dialogue launched last year, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday. The talks came a week after a virtual meeting between...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Birmingham Star

Beijing reacts to US warship sail-by

The presence of the USS Milius in the Taiwan Strait was creating security risks and undermining regional stability, the Chinese military said following the passage of the US missile destroyer through the contested waterway. The US Navy warship sailed through the 125km-wide strait on Tuesday in what the American military...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Strait#American#Chinese#The White House
Birmingham Star

China follows through on its vow to punish Lithuania over Taiwan

After vowing to retaliate against Lithuania's move to allow Taiwan open a ?representative office? in Vilnius, Beijing has announced it is downgrading diplomatic relations with the Baltic state. In a statement on Sunday, the Chinese foreign ministry said that China's diplomatic relations with Lithuania will be formally lowered to the...
CHINA
Washington Post

Americans must unite to resist China and Russia

In his Nov. 17 op-ed, “Unintended conflict with China is on Biden’s mind,” David Ignatius opined that future discussions between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding strategic stability could reduce the risk of a crisis over Taiwan. The sobering reality that the Biden administration and both parties in Congress must come to terms with is that the United States is now deep into cold war 2.0, 21st-century version, with both Russia and China.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
The Independent

Russia, China sign roadmap for closer military cooperation

Russia s defense chief on Tuesday signed a roadmap for closer military ties with China pointing to increasingly frequent U.S. strategic bomber flights near both countries' borders.During a video call, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe “expressed a shared interest in stepping up strategic military exercises and joint patrols by Russia and China,” according to the Russian Defense Ministry.“China and Russia have been strategic partners for many years,” Shoigu said. “Today, in conditions of increasing geopolitical turbulence and growing conflict potential in various parts of the world, the development of our interaction is especially...
MILITARY
TheConversationAU

Little red children and 'Grandpa Xi': China's school textbooks reflect the rise of Xi Jinping's personality cult

When students in China returned to classrooms in September 2021, they were provided with a new series of textbooks outlining China’s president Xi Jinping, or “Grandpa Xi’s”, political philosophy. Each textbook on “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era”, as Xi’s political philosophy is officially called, is tailored to students at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels. “Xi Jinping Thought” was enshrined into the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) Constitution in 2017. Although the main stated aims are to remain committed to reform and build a “moderately prosperous society”, the realities of this political philosophy has been a...
CHINA
AFP

Biden invites Taiwan to democracy summit alongside 110 countries

Joe Biden has invited Taiwan to a virtual summit on democracy alongside more than 100 countries -- a move bound to anger China, which is not on the list. The conference was a campaign pledge by the US president, who has placed the struggle between democracies and "autocratic governments" at the heart of his foreign policy. The "Summit for Democracy" will take place online on December 9 and 10 ahead of an in-person meeting at its second edition next year. The meeting was long advertised, but the guest list -- published Tuesday on the State Department's website -- will be closely scrutinized.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told leaders of the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit on Monday that Beijing would not "bully" its smaller regional neighbours, amid rising tension over the South China Sea. Beijing's territorial claims over the sea clash with...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

349K+
Followers
135K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy