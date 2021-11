KEY ACTION Announced there will be a lighting celebration on Nov. 27, from 5-7 p.m. on the square. The celebration is for the new Christmas lights and decorations that are the result of a lot of hard work and fundraising by Jacquie Price. Price also organized the event and Village officials gave her special thanks for her efforts. Price noted she has been working with AEP to get the necessary work order completed for the installation of the lights on Main St.

PORT WASHINGTON, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO