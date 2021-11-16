ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Ron “Comanche” Morales

By Staff
Lassen County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon “Comanche” Morales, Roxie Peconom’s grandson — Jan. 29,...

www.lassennews.com

kogt.com

Thomas Kay

Thomas Kay, 58, of Orange, passed away on November 17, 2021, in Beaumont. Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Newton, Texas, on December 12, 1962, he was the son of Buford Avon Kay and Velma Bernice (Linscomb). Thomas was known for his witty personality and quick sense of humor, always having a joke to tell someone. He always did things his way and was able to make anyone laugh. Thomas was loved dearly through his journey in life and will be missed deeply in his journey in the sky.
ORANGE, TX
restorationnewsmedia.com

Latisha Shonta Best

Wilson — Latisha Shonta Best, 38, died Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Funeral service will be Saturday at 1 pm at Contending for the Faith Church Ministries 1006 Academy St., Wilson. Interment will follow in Hamilton Burial Garden. A public viewing will be Friday from 3 to 6 pm at Carrons Funeral Home.. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Carrons Funeral Home.
WILSON, NC
Gonzales Inquirer

Pastor Carolyn Maxine Bolden

Pastor Carolyn Maxine Bolden, 64, of Gonzales, receive the wings of Angels on Friday, October 29, 2021. Carolyn was born December 6, 1956 in Gonzales County to Willie B. Gonzales and Dorothy M. Jackson. She married Lloyd Leslie Bolden, Sr. on June 22, 1973 in San Antonio. Carolyn was the Pastor of The Rock Church for 12 years.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
WSJM

Rodney Jackson

Thank you for checking for service information for Rodney Anthony Jackson. Wake will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Lily of the Valley Church in Covert, Michigan. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 P.M. at the church. Please check back later for full obituary details. Arrangements have...
COVERT TOWNSHIP, MI
KMZU

Norma Vaughn

Norma Vaughn, 86, of Carrollton died Friday, Nov. 12. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family has requested that everyone wear a mask.
CARROLLTON, MO
Lake Charles American Press

Minister Kenneth I. McKinney

Visitation for Minister Kenneth I. McKinney, 86, will be Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 9AM and funeral services will commence at 11AM, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3830 E. Burton Street in Sulphur, La. (Mossville). He died on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
SULPHUR, LA

