Ron “Comanche” Morales

Thomas Kay, 58, of Orange, passed away on November 17, 2021, in Beaumont. Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Newton, Texas, on December 12, 1962, he was the son of Buford Avon Kay and Velma Bernice (Linscomb). Thomas was known for his witty personality and quick sense of humor, always having a joke to tell someone. He always did things his way and was able to make anyone laugh. Thomas was loved dearly through his journey in life and will be missed deeply in his journey in the sky.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO