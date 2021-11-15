ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Drug delivery to retina via port delivery system is efficient for patients with wet AMD

By Lynda Charters
ophthalmologytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a poster presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2021 annual meeting in New Orleans, Dr Mark Wieland noted that the port delivery system with ranibizumab provides drug delivery over an extended period. The port delivery system with ranibizumab (Susvimo, Roche/Genentech), an ocular implant approved recently to treat...

europe.ophthalmologytimes.com

